Muzium Negara displays never-before-seen artefacts commemorating nation’s first Merdeka Day including Tunku Abdul Rahman’s personal items

The original Jalur Gemilang flag that had 11 stripes is also displayed at the Independence Day exhibition. ― Pictures by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Aug 28 ― History enthusiasts can get a glimpse of life during Malaysia’s first Independence Day should head to Muzium Negara.

The muzium has been hosting a special exhibition themed Independence Day Collection Exhibition since last week that will go on till Malaysia Day.

According to one of its exhibition curator Intan Masayu Abdullah, the muzium collaborated with the National Archives of Malaysia and the parliament to present important documents, and artefacts during Merdeka Day in 1957.

“We took about a month to set-up the exhibition, and to find a powerful concept that can take us back to the past by viewing these artefacts and records.

“In total there are 28 items that are displayed, of which most of the artefacts have never been presented to the public, while only a few have been brought out for display in the past.

“We also wanted Malaysian citizens to have a feel of what it is like when our forefathers live through a time when the first Merdeka Day was celebrated.”

According to Intan, the Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat mace displays were actually used in 1957 and have not been presented to the public.

“It is a symbol of the royal power and parliament, made from copper and silver, and is one of the hallmarks of the senate as without it, the parliament cannot take place.”

Intan explaining the first Dewan Rakyat mace that was used in 1957.

The muzium too has preserved some of the first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman’s belongings such as his cigar box that was presented to him as a souvenir by the Philippines government.

“An interesting feature about the cigar box is that it has Tunku’s name inscribed on the box and most of the gifts presented to him by leaders overseas would usually have his name engraved on it.”

Tunku's unique cigar box with his name inscribed on it is a sight that should not be missed by history buffs.

Visitors who want to see the nation’s Merdeka edition newspaper can also view the Akhbar Malaya Merdeka that was specially published on August 31 in 1957 to commemorate our first Merdeka celebration.

“The paper has a total of 36 pages and on the front page, there is a picture of British High Commissioner Sir Donald MacGillivray who had signed the Federation of Malaya Independence Agreement.

“The Malaysia Museums Department managed to preserve the newspaper since it was first released in 1957, and conservation work has been done to make sure it's stored and kept properly.

The newspaper Akhbar Malaya Merdeka has 36-pages featuring writings and reports on the first Merdeka Day celebration.

“A smiling picture of a black-and-white picture of Tunku declaring independence in Merdeka Square was featured on the front page of the newspaper that was entirely in Jawi.

“Not just that, we have also managed to retrieve first day postcard covers of Merdeka Day in 1957 and 1958 that are unavailable or not even for sale now.

“These postcards and stamps were either donated by people and have been restored by Muzium Negara,” she said.

First day postcard covers and stamps are also presented in the muzium.

If you’re keen to visit the museum's Independence Day exhibition, head over to Muzium Negara.