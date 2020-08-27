Maybank celebrates the spirit of ‘Kita Jaga Kita’ in latest Merdeka edition of the MYStories campaign (VIDEO)

Maybank MYStories 'Kita Jaga Kita' celebrates the efforts of Malaysians in facing the Covid-19 Pandemic. — Picture courtesy of Youtube/Maybank

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — To celebrate the spirit of Merdeka, Maybank looks back at the early days of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to celebrate Malaysians and their stories in the MYStories campaign.

The Maybank “Kita Jaga Kita” MYStories showcases the unified efforts by Malaysians during the Covid-19 pandemic through a compilation of photos and videos taken during the MCO.

Maybank, along with the creative minds of Unreserved Creative Services worked together in producing the video, led by creative director Kassandra Kassim who is also the chief editor of local portal, Unreserved.

According to Kassandra, they scoured social media and approached various media organisations in order to get the materials needed for the video.

“Rather than showing something fake, we thought of taking on real stories.”

“So, we embarked on this massive job literally, we looked through social media and we looked through other media organisations to see the most exciting stories to celebrate the fact that “Kita Jaga Kita.”

“So we basically contacted every single person you see in those shots, we contacted the publishers, we contacted the people on their social media and said ‘hey, would you mind we feature glimpses of your story?’ because it was amazing what Malaysian did,” Kassandra told Malay Mail.

Apart from having to go through dozens of materials, Kassandra and her team also needed to find a good photos and videos that could be edited during post-production.

Kassandra who had worked on previous Maybank’s MYStories said that the latest edition really showed the compassion side of Malaysians especially during hard times.

“I think you have to make that choice to be compassionate because how else are you going to get out of this.”

“We need to stop fighting with each other and work with each other because it is the only way we can get through this.”

“We have no choice but to be compassionate,” she said.

Maybank’s head of corporate marketing group Shazlina Mohd Suffian said through the video, they highlighted the best traits of Malaysians displayed during the the early days of pandemic.

“We continue to be truly in awe of and humbled by the kindness of our fellow Malaysians who put the interests of others ahead of their own.”

“One unifying trait that stood out this year was the undivided love and loyalty that drives individuals like them in doing what they do,” she said.

“We wanted to bring their stories to the forefront – those of our frontliners, our fellow citizens, our neighbours, our friends – the ordinary Malaysians with extraordinary hearts.”

Shazlina highlighted that the sacrifice, kindness, compassion, strength and courage shown by these individuals serves as a reminder that anyone can make a difference.

Maybank MYStories campaign is a platform to showcase a collection of heroic and inspirational stories of individuals who have made a positive change in the community they live in.

Going into their third annual edition of the MYStories campaign, the Kita Jaga Kita video is also made in conjunction with Maybank’s 60th anniversary.

“For 60 years Maybank has had the privilege of serving Malaysia and witnessed the birth and growth of a nation.”

“Building lives and supporting each other is what Malaysians do best.”

“This video is our way to thank Malaysians who have helped those in need during this time.”