Artist asks Twitter users to draw what they love about Malaysia, receives overwhelming response (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, Aug 27 — What reminds you of Malaysia? The local food? Your childhood games? A famous Malaysian quote?

These were some of the questions that artist Ann Jaafar wanted Malaysians to reflect upon when she posted a picture of a blank space, encouraging Twitter users to draw any image that reminds them of Malaysia.

Ann also told MalayMail that she did not expect Malaysians to take the initiative to draw these images that has caught the attention of so many Malaysians.

“As an artist, I believe that art can bring people together and I’m glad that even till now, people are still drawing images using the template on my profile,” she said.

One Twitter user shared an animated video depicting two boys playing the famous childhood game known as tutup botol where players would need to catch the bottle covers using one of their hands depending on their abilities.

Most users commented they used to play it in school, but now, the game is hardly played in school by students.

Apart from that, another game that brought back memories of the past among social media users was also the slipper game.

Users were also discussing the slipper game that requires players to take off their slippers and to arrange them in a pyramid shape before knocking them down.

A food item that is also popular among Malaysians is the famous Maggi instant cup noodles that come in different flavours.

Others also debated in the comment section saying that the curry flavour is the best flavour as compared to other Maggi’s flavours.

Another user also drew a picture of the Malaysian popsicles or known as the aiskrim plastik that also comes in Malaysian flavours such as pandan or Milo flavours.

A picture of an ice cream container storing frozen food instead of ice cream also caught the attention of social media users.

The famous Malaysian phrase ‘On the way’ also made its way to the Malaysian drawings also resonated with many Malaysians

Some also said that they were guilty of saying that they were on the way when in fact they have not left their homes to reach a particular destination.

A drawing of the various hand signs used commonly in mamak restaurants when communicating with the waiters also caught the attention of social media users.