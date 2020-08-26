7-Eleven Malaysia donates books to charities, orphanages to spread joy of reading to underprivileged children

(From left) NGOhub managing director Chun Wah Hoo, 7-Eleven Malaysia marketing general manager Ronan Lee and Raudhatul Nurr Jannah caretaker Zurina Zainudin with some of the children and books received. — Picture courtesy of 7-Eleven Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Aug 26 — In a bid to cultivate the habit of reading among underprivileged children, 7-Eleven Malaysia has collaborated with its partner NGOhub to donate educational books to selected charities and orphanages.

Raudhatul Nurr Jannah, Yayasan Anak-Anak Yatim Pinggir Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Pusat Jagaan Kanak-Kanak Wilayah Persekutuan, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak Yatim Mary, Rumah Bakti Nur Syaheera, and Pertubuhan Rumah Anak Yatim Berkat Kasih (House of Love) are among some of the organisations who received various types of reading material including fiction, non-fiction, poetry and storybooks.

“In today’s fast-paced world, we often overlook the importance of books and how much of a difference they can make, especially in the lives of our younger generation.

“Reading comprehension and critical literacy skills are of utmost importance, even more so for these less fortunate children.

“It is high time to help these young children develop a culture of reading at an early age, and books need to be made a part of the environment a child grows up in,” 7-Eleven Malaysia marketing general manager Ronan Lee said in a press release.

Lee added that providing support and assistance in local communities, especially those who are vulnerable have always been part of 7-Eleven’s corporate values.

He hopes their small contribution will help promote good reading habits in young learners who will be tomorrow’s leaders.

“We want all our children to become avid readers and, having a mini library filled with a variety of books, helps us achieve this goal,” Raudhatul Nurr Jannah caretaker Zurina Zainudin said.

“For that reason, we are excited to be able to provide these underprivileged children with additional reading material to help them develop a love of reading and broaden their literary skills.

“Our daily reading sessions last between thirty minutes and forty minutes, and the children are all thrilled as they now have more book genres to choose from, both fiction and non-fiction.”