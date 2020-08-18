Perak man donates kidney to wife to save her from a life-time of dialysis treatment

Mohd Hilmi Mohd Isa can look forward to a brighter future with his wife Noratiqah Abd Latif after a successful kidney transplant. — Photo via Facebook/ Mohd Hilmi Damak Kacak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — A man’s love shone through when he agreed to donate one of his kidneys to his wife who was suffering from renal failure.

Taking to his Facebook, Mohd Hilmi Mohd Isa shared his journey of donating his kidney to his 32-year-old wife, Noratiqah Abd Latif, who had been suffering from end-stage kidney failure since 2017.

Hilmi, who works as a wireman, was first admitted into Hospital Kuala Lumpur on July 25 but the procedure only took place on July 28.

The 32-year-old Hilmi wrote that it was his responsibility as a husband to care for his wife in spite of obstacles.

“My two years of marriage to my wife was tested as she suffered from renal failure. The best way for her to have a normal life without having to go through three times weekly dialysis is by kidney transplant.”

“I give my all to my wife and hopefully after the operation, we can lead normal lives,” he wrote, adding that nurses at the hospital also commented that it was normal for wives to donate their kidney to their husbands but it is seldom for men to donate to their wives.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Hilmi said the transplant operation was originally fixed for March 30 but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 movement control order.

“A new date was then fixed on June 16 but again had to be postponed to July 14 due to skin infection my wife had.”

“But when the date came, the operation had to be postponed again for the fourth time as my wife’s blood hemoglobin was too low.”

After going through many postponements, the procedure was finally carried out on July 28.

“My wife had since been discharged from the hospital and the procedure shows promising results as she was able to urinate an hour after the operation.”

“Her health is also on the mend,” said Helmi of his wife, who works as a clerk at Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

Looking back, Helmi said he could only help his wife by donating his kidney.

“I did it wholeheartedly as I wanted my wife to be healthy,” he said, adding that he was thankful that his kidney was a match for his wife.