Aliff Syukri’s Janda Baik holiday resort under fire after Insta-famous guest finds cockroach in fridge (VIDEO)

The dissatisfied customer claims the cosmetics mogul’s resort had blood-stained sheets and was lacking in hygiene. — Picture via Instagram/Abudi Alsagoff

PETALING JAYA, Aug 18 — All it took was a short Instagram video of a cockroach crawling in a mini-refrigerator at a resort owned by Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri for the beauty products entrepreneur to make headlines.

No stranger to controversy, the flamboyant D’Herbs Holdings Sdn Bhd founder found himself in hot water this time for his Sugeh Hill Resort at Janda Baik after receiving a very public negative review from a dissatisfied customer yesterday.

Instagram personality and former parkour athlete Abudi Alsagoff took to Instagram to share details of his recent stay at the Pahang resort claiming the accommodation and its surroundings were filthy and unsafe for young children.

Alsagoff, who has 167,000 Instagram followers also shared a video of a cockroach crawling about in his room’s mini-fridge which has been viewed over 229,000 times on Twitter.

The video of lipas dalam peti ais. Legendary. pic.twitter.com/7IbW4c7RcN — Abudi Alsagoff (@AbudiAlsagoff) August 17, 2020

In his post, the unhappy vacationer said a wet towel was found on the floor upon entering their room and bloodstains were also spotted on the sheets.

He also noted that the toilet seat wasn’t properly attached and said the rates he paid for a family vacation did not reflect the resort’s maintenance and level of service.

The images quickly went viral, even catching Aliff’s attention who instructed Alsagoff to delete his postings or action would be taken.

Aliff also added he has CCTV evidence of Alsagoff’s “attitude” throughout his stay at the resort’s Batak chalets.

So I shared my bad experience at his resort. It was honest and truthful. But instead of improving their staff’s hospitality training, he is threatening me with “DELETE NOW or else” attitude. pic.twitter.com/1C0qmlmaDc — Abudi Alsagoff (@AbudiAlsagoff) August 17, 2020

“I wouldn’t ever recommend any of my international friends coming for a holiday or getaway near KL,” Alsagoff wrote.

In his latest response, Aliff took to Instagram this afternoon to share a snapshot of his resort’s Batak chalets accompanied by a searing caption, seemingly directed at the recent complaint.

“These are our Batak rooms, if you’re feeling like a rich person, better don’t choose these rooms because the toilets are outside,” Aliff wrote.

He added that the room rates of RM100 on weekdays and RM199 on weekdays matched their conditions and surroundings.

The cosmetics millionaire also posted a series of Instagram Stories where he asked guests if they were satisfied with their stay.

In one clip, Aliff was seen asking a female customer, “So all the viral news about the sheets having bloodstains, is that true?” to which she replied, “No”.

“This is why you shouldn’t listen to only one side of the story,” Aliff can be heard saying in the background before proceeding to ask them if the room rates were reasonable.