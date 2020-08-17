Humble as ever, Dr Noor Hisham dedicates ‘Tan Sri’ title to Covid-19 frontliners in Facebook post

Health director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham receives Darjah Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM) from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. — Picture via Facebook/DGHisham

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today took to Facebook to pay tribute to all the frontliners fighting the Covid-19 pandemic shortly after being awarded the title this morning.

Dr Noor Hisham was among the 12 leading national figures to receive the Darjah Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM), which also carries the title “Tan Sri.”

The awards were conferred by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in conjunction with the majesty’s birthday.

Shortly after the award ceremony, Dr Noor Hisham — who is leading the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country — paid tribute to the frontliners and the behind-the-scene personnel at the Health Ministry.

Merafak sembah, menjunjung kasih mengadap Kebawah Duli Yang Maha Mulia Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong... Posted by Noor Hisham Abdullah on Sunday, August 16, 2020

“Alhamdulillah, this title and degree of greatness is a tribute to all the frontline officers and [those] behind the scenes of the Health Ministry.

“It is also the symbol of faith and government appreciation to civil servants,” he wrote on Facebook.

He also hoped that the appreciation given to the officers will boost their spirit to continue carrying out their task for the health of the people and the safety of the country.

Dr Noor Hisham’s Facebook post, which was posted about an hour ago, has garnered thousands of congratulatory comments from well-wishers.

In the comment section, many Malaysians congratulated Dr Noor Hisham for the new title and wished him good health.

Both the Health Ministry and cinema operator Golden Screen Cinemas also took a moment to congratulate Dr Noor Hisham in a Facebook post.

Setinggi-tinggi tahniah kepada YBhg. Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah , Ketua Pengarah Kesihatan Malaysia... Posted by KEMENTERIAN KESIHATAN MALAYSIA on Sunday, August 16, 2020