Brazilian presenter red-faced as naked wife fails to sneak past camera during livestream (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Working from home has led to plenty of challenges as many people across the world are still confined to their homes due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Brazilian TV host and actor, Fabio Porchat, was left red-faced after his livestream chat with politician Guilherme Boulos was hilariously interrupted when his naked wife failed to sneak past in the background.

The mortifying moment occurred when Porchat was talking to Boulos on his mini-series called Politics Live on Instagram.

Based on a 34-second video clip circulating on social media, it is seen that both chaps are deep in conversation when Porchat’s wife, Nataly Mega, scurries across the room from the shower with nothing but a towel wrapped around her head.

Although she crouches down in a bid to avoid being caught by the camera, she fails miserably.

Boulos, however, couldn’t hold his laughter and he quickly pointed out the embarrassing mishap by saying: “Somebody’s walking past naked.”

Porchat, who was trying to ignore his wife, then turns around and tell her: “Everybody saw you” and she quickly responds: “Could you see?”

“Obviously they can see, totally, even Boulos saw,” Porchat added while Boulos burst into laughter on the video chat.

The incident happened earlier this month but only recently it started making its rounds across social media platforms.

Boulos was the presidential candidate for the presidential candidate for the left-wing Socialism and Liberty Party in Brazil’s 2018 general election.