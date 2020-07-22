Taiping Zoo and Night Safari announces the arrival of red dhole pups and orang utan babies

Taiping Zoo and Night Safari announced that Laroot was delivered by its mother Taiping on Dec 30, 2018. — Zoo Taiping pic

TAIPING, July 22 -- The stork has been kept very busy of late with its multiple deliveries at Taiping Zoo and Night Safari (ZTNS).

In a statement today, the zoo announced red dhole pups and orang utan babies had joined the zoo’s line up.

“Four red dhole pups were born on December 31. With this, the zoo now has 15 red dholes,” it said.

The pups were from a pair of red dhole that was donated to ZTNS by Melaka Zoo in 2015.

“Now, the cubs are left with their mother at their hiding place within their display cage to let them feel at ease,” said the zoo.

The dhole is also known as the Asiatic wild dog, whistling dog, mountain wolf, Indian wild dog and the red dog.

As for the orang utan, the zoo said the first baby was born on December 23 while the second baby was delivered on February 5.

“The first baby was born to nine-year-old Katarina while the second baby was delivered by 18-year-old Wasabi,” the zoo said, adding that the babies were the offspring of male orang utan named Veera, who has been on loan from Singapore Zoo since March 2016.

The zoo also announced the names of two male elephants, that were born at the zoo on December 30, 2018 and February 8, 2019.

“The first calf named Laroot was delivered by its mother Taiping while the second calf named Boyan was delivered by its mother Jaya.”

With the two elephants, the zoo now has seven cows and three bulls.

In May, the zoo announced it had successfully bred the endangered milky stork.

The birds had made 12 nests in the zoo and four of them have shown hatchlings.