Syed Saddiq posts ‘skincare routine’ on TikTok after getting bombarded with questions about his clear skin (VIDEO)

Young Malaysians on social media were eager to know how the Muar MP maintains his complexion. — Pictures from Instagram and TikTok/syedsaddiq

PETALING JAYA, July 22 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman amused his social media followers this week after he revealed his “secret” to having clear skin.

Young Malaysians on Twitter and Instagram had been hounding the 27-year-old politician for skincare tips after noticing that his complexion looks good even when he does his close-up video greetings.

The former youth and sports minister then filmed a TikTok video to share his “routine,” which ended up being a lot simpler than what most people expected.

“Time to reveal the secret: My skincare routine,” Syed Saddiq wrote along with a video that showed him washing his face with plain water and calling it a day.

Many people saw the comedic side of the clip while one person joked that Syed Saddiq can start bottling up the water from his tap and selling it online for its “hidden skincare benefits.”

Others claimed that it was unfair that women typically have complicated skincare regimens with various steps and believed that men can usually get away with a much simpler routine and still have good skin.

Syed saddiq punya skin care routine cuci muka pakai air je. Mungkin dia dah boleh bottle kan tap water rumah dia n jual kat shopee. — wardy (@perangdah) July 21, 2020

Jadi kebanyakan lelaki dekat luar sana ikut skincare routine @SyedSaddiq ?



Patut flawless ✊🏼😤 pic.twitter.com/PYUK0xK1Oq — #keknahasut × Thegorjeskin (@ainaalisha_) July 20, 2020

Syed Saddiq was forced to leave Parliament early last week after he was called in to assist the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in investigations on RM250,000 that went missing from a safe in his home in March.

The former Bersatu youth chief wrote on Facebook that he was “confident” in himself because he has “always told the truth” and said he was ready to provide full cooperation with MACC over the matter.