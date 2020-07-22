Heart health: Malaysian experts show ways to break vicious cycle of passing unhealthy habits to kids

Improve your heart health by adopting healthy lifestyle habits. — Pexels.com pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — As parenting roles, expectations and demands continue to grow in today’s fast-paced lifestyle, Malaysian parents are seen to be highly vulnerable to high cholesterol and heart diseases.

That scenario is even more evident now as the country continues to grapple with heart disease being the leading cause of death in the country.

Highlighting the long-term implications of an unhealthy diet, health experts have warned that the vicious cycle of poor cholesterol management may lead from one generation to another.

According to Institut Jantung Negara (IJN) consultant cardiologist Dr Beni Rusani, poor lifestyle choices are the norm for the new generation of young parents.

“Unhealthy eating habits, increased stress levels, sedentary lifestyle and smoking – largely as a result of hectic work schedules – predispose young parents to high cholesterol and other non-communicable chronic diseases (NCDs).

“Heart disease is commonly diagnosed amongst people in the 50-60 age group, but to my point that NCDs do not happen overnight, the groundwork has been laid for at least a good 20 or so years.”

In fact, Dr Beni pointed out that the onset of heart diseases in Malaysia is the youngest compared to other countries in the Southeast Asian region.

“All the more reason that parents should be concerned about their heart health and high cholesterol from an early stage,” he says.

“In fighting high cholesterol, prevention is absolutely better than cure,” added Dr Beni in a press release.

He said the nature of high cholesterol is often long-term in the making, hence, the longer it is being ignored, the harder it becomes to fix the problem.

“Many will argue that prevention is easier said than done, but if parents struggle to find the right motivation, then do it for the sake of their kids.

“This is because children tend to copy their parent’s behaviour.”

Dr Beni said parents need to start being better role models and set good examples such as practising a balanced diet and regular exercise for their children to copy.

“This way, we can break the vicious cycle of repeating their parents’ habits even before they become young adults.”

“It really is common sense and responsible decision-making – the qualities of good parenting.”

UM Specialist Centre (UMSC) dietetic services head Rozanna M Rosly said it was as easy as starting with improving one’s eating habits.

“As Malaysians, we can’t help but have a ‘healthy’ appetite – and the convenience of fast food, eating out and food deliveries certainly aren’t making the situation any better.

“But taking stock of some of the more positive lifestyle changes that occurred as a result of the recent movement control order, such as home-cooked meals and increased time for family bonding, we are most certainly capable of making heart-healthy choices the new normal,” she said.

A heart-healthy balanced diet, according to Rozanna, is not rocket science, nor does it necessitate drastic lifestyle changes.

“All it takes is a handful of life hacks that even parents with busy schedules can apply.”

She pointed out the Malaysian Healthy Plate a good lifehack to master.

The guide is based on the concept of dividing the regular meal plate into three sections: quarter-quarter-half.

The first quarter is filled with protein such as fish, poultry, meat and legumes) and the second quarter with carbohydrates such as rice, noodles, bread and cereals, while the remaining half is packed with fruits and vegetables.

“Emphasis is on the ‘half’, as a staggering 95 per cent of Malaysian adults do not consume the recommended daily intake of fruits and vegetables,” she said.

Another life hack Rozanna pointed out is food swaps.

“You will be surprised by just how many healthier food swap options there are with our everyday Malaysian dishes.

“A good rule of thumb is to reduce oily, deep-fried foods and foods that are high in salt, as well as to watch your calorie count,” she added.

As for unhealthy eating habits that Malaysians need to start breaking, Rozanna advised parents to reduce the amount of snacking, and instead choose healthier options such as fresh fruits and vegetables.

“Keep processed meats and fast foods to a minimum. Watch not only what you eat but also what you drink.

“Excessive consumption of carbonated and sugary drinks adds to your calorie count and, according to recent studies, increases the risk of heart diseases as well.”