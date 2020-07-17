Malaysian beauty CEO screams at mall security guards for not giving free masks, denying entry to sister (VIDEO)

Ceknon threw a fit after the security guard said her sister could not enter the premises without a face mask. — Screengrabs from Instagram/ekaa.choyy and Facebook/ekaa.kj.94

PETALING JAYA, July 17 — A Malaysian entrepreneur known as ‘Ceknon’ flew into a rage at a Cheras shopping mall recently when security guards stopped her younger sister from entering a furniture outlet because she was not wearing a mask.

Ceknon, who is the chief executive officer and founder of a local cosmetics company, was seen screaming a slew of threats and expletives at the guards because they could not provide a free mask for her sister, who goes by the nickname Eka.

Eka filmed the incident and uploaded it to her Instagram Stories, which went viral.

In the video, Ceknon accused the guards of hypocrisy when she saw a child who was not wearing a face mask enter the premises.

“I’m going to kick you. You’re going to let a child without a face mask go in but my sister can’t? You’re useless!” she yelled while pointing her finger close to the guard’s face before he walked off to check on the child.

“This is not a RM2 shop. You want me to go out and buy a mask when it’s all sold out because of the movement control order (MCO)? You’re so stupid.

“It would be different if my sister had a fever. Are you going to give me a mask or not?

“You think you can tell me to go out and buy a mask?” Ceknon shrieked as she kicked the queue barrier separating her and the guard.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAH NOK KENAPA NI? KAU LAWO KE ORANG NAK KENA SEDIAKAN MASK UNTUK KAU?



Kau masuk rumah orang ikut lah peraturan rumah orang. Tak faham lah sampai nak tantrum bagai. Semata - mata nak dapat free mask utk masuk. Sangkak pic.twitter.com/P0uw1TBhDg — Naim Azhar (New Account) (@naimazharrr) July 16, 2020

The businesswoman eventually gained entry into the outlet after she obtained a free face mask for Eka to wear and the duo appeared in another Instagram story that showed them walking around the store.

“You don’t need to buy a mask or bring one when you go shopping, people will give it to you for free,” said Ceknon.

“Yes, I got this for free because Ceknon threw a fit. If you want free stuff, find yourself a sister who is hot-tempered,” said Eka.

After the video sparked backlash on social media, Eka took to Instagram once again to elaborate on the situation. Eka went on Instagram to defend her sister who screamed at the security guards for not providing free masks. — Screengrab from Instagram/ekaa.choyy

She justified her sister’s actions by claiming that businesses are obliged to provide free face masks for their customers and that customers shouldn’t have to bring their own.

“I didn’t bring a mask with me that day because we were going shopping at a reputable and expensive store. It’s not like we were going somewhere that poor people would shop.

“We expected them to prepare free masks for us. When I go to sundry shops, even they give out free masks,” Eka wrote.

Eka also used derogatory terms when talking about the security guards who confronted her and her sister at the mall.

“Do you think I’m a B***** like you? Imagine having to listen to orders from a B*****.”

The guards had allegedly told Eka and Ceknon to buy a face mask from the mall connected to the furniture outlet, but Eka claimed that doing so would cost them time and money that they were not willing to spend.

Social media users have been slamming the siblings for their selfish behaviour and the blatant disrespect they showed towards the security guards.

“It’s so stressful to get customers like this. Sometimes I get yelled at too when I ask customers to wear a face mask but some people just don’t know how to read the rules,” said one user on Twitter who works in retail.

“Does she not have a television at home? She doesn’t seem to know that we are living in a new norm and you should have your own mask at all times,” wrote another user.

Ceknon is no stranger to controversy and she recently came under fire in May when she uploaded a clip of her having sex as part of a marketing stunt for her slimming product.