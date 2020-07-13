Tzu Chi Foundation’s ‘Kita1Keluarga’ relief for families affected by Covid-19 for three months

Tzu Chi Kuala Lumpur and Selangor aims to help 3,000 families who are affected by the covid-19 pandemic. — Image courtesy by Tzu Chi Foundation KL and Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 – While the movement control order (MCO) has been gradually relaxed since June 10, the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic continues to linger.

The future seems bleak for those who have lost their jobs and ability to fend for themselves and their families.

The Department of Statistic Malaysia on May 16 said there were over 770,000 Malaysians left unemployed resulting in a five per cent spike in unemployment rate which climbed to a 30-year high in April 2020.

With the goal of bringing together kind-hearted Malaysians to help those in dire need, Tzu Chi Kuala Lumpur and Selangor recently launched the “Kita1Keluarga” relief programme.

Through their donation drive, Tzu Chi aims to raise funds to reach out to 3,000 poor families in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya by providing them with financial assistance for three consecutive months.

Tzu Chi estimated that each household will receive a monthly aid of between RM500 to RM800.

The criteria for the applicants include them being a Malaysian citizen or permanent resident currently living in either Kuala Lumpur, Selangor or Putrajaya and also those who have seen their total household income reduced by 50 per cent or more because of the pandemic.

For those who met with the application criteria, they can apply for the relief programme via Tzu Chi website between July 12 and July 18.

Tzu Chi volunteers will then meet with eligible applicants through home visits to review and assess their needs.

Successful applicants will be notified by Tzu Chi from mid-August and the distribution will be from September until November.

The Tzu Chi Foundation also invites Malaysians to come together in this time of calamity to reach out to fellow citizens who need help.

“Collectively, every Ringgit raised will yield great strength and power, to help the poor to regain their footing and stabilise our society.

“Tzu Chi Foundation invites everyone to join hands with us on this “Kita1Keluarga” relief programme,” it said said in a press release.

Tzu Chi Foundation encourages Malaysians to lend a helping hand to those in dire need amid the Covid-19 pandemic. — Image courtesy by Tzu Chi Foundation KL and Selangor

Previously, Tzu Chi KL and Selangor has been assisting those in need since the beginning of the outbreak.

They’ve been providing medical supplies and protective gear to frontliners, as well as food supplies and cash aids to the vulnerable.

The beneficiaries included some 2,000 hospitals, clinics, police stations and schools and they have helped more than 28,000 ultra-poor households.

For those who are interested to contribute to the “Kita1Keluarga” relief programme, they can do so by banking in their donation to Maybank 512491125872.

For more details, please refer to https://www.tzuchi.my/Kita1Keluarga.