KUALA NERUS, March 18 — The Lemang Tok Singa stall, run by Royal Malay Regiment (18 RAMD) (Para) 18th Battalion personnel at Seri Pantai Camp in Seberang Takir near here, has become a major attraction throughout Ramadan.

Every day, 100 sticks of lemang sell out in about 20 minutes, excluding advance orders placed by the customers.

18 RAMD (Para) Commanding Officer Lt Col Mohd Ashafiq Abdul Aziz said he had not expected such an overwhelming response from the public.

“On the first day, we only prepared 50 sticks of lemang as a trial. However, the response exceeded expectations, prompting us to increase production to 250 sticks per day.

“Even that is still not enough. Many customers have expressed disappointment as the lemang sells out in under 20 minutes,” he said when met at Seri Pantai Camp.

Members of the 18th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) (Para), Seri Pantai Camp were hard at work preparing lemang at the Sri Pantai Camp in Seberang Takir. — Bernama pic

Mohd Ashafiq said the main purpose of selling lemang is not solely for profit, but also to engage with the local community and the wider public.

He said the initiative aligns with the sixth pillar of the 24th Chief of Defence Force’s command directive, Malaysian Armed Forces with the community, ‘Bagai Aur Dengan Tebing’ (mutual dependence), as well as the 31st Chief of Army’s directive, which symbolises unity, solidarity and pride.

“We also want to cater to locals who crave freshly cooked lemang, as no vendors are selling it around Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus.

“Unexpectedly, customers who want to taste the soldiers’ cooking are not only from Terengganu, but also from Kelantan and Pahang,” he said, adding that they also conduct daily live broadcasts on Facebook.

Mohd Ashafiq said the uniqueness of Lemang Tok Singa, a name inspired by the unit’s identity, lies in the use of daun lerek, which gives it a more fragrant aroma and better taste.

Mohd Ashafiq said the uniqueness of Lemang Tok Singa, a name inspired by the unit’s identity, lies in the use of daun lerek, which gives it a more fragrant aroma and better taste. — Bernama pic

He said the use of thick, fresh coconut milk gives the lemang a softer, richer and glossier texture. Each day, about 20 off-duty personnel are involved in the preparation, which begins as early as 9 am.

“Supplies of bamboo and daun lerek are hard to obtain here (Kuala Terengganu), so we source them from Kelantan in bulk to secure lower prices.

“Our large-sized lemang is sold at RM20 per stick. However, we also prepare 10 sticks daily to be donated to senior citizens aged 70 and above, pregnant women and persons with disabilities,” he said.

Mohd Ashafiq said for Aidilfitri, they are only able to fulfil orders of up to 600 sticks of lemang due to time and manpower constraints.

However, he said sales will continue from the second to the seventh day of Hari Raya to give more people the opportunity to enjoy Lemang Tok Singa. — Bernama