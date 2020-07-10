Najib wishes Dr M happy 95th birthday as Malaysians share tributes on social media

Birthday wishes for Mahathir came from both sides of the political divide. — Pictures by Hari Anggara and from Instagram/chedetofficial

PETALING JAYA, July 10 — Malaysians have taken to social media to wish former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad a happy 95th birthday.

The well-wishers even included Dr Mahathir’s political foe, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who temporarily put aside their differences for a brief birthday post.

“Happy 95th birthday, sir.

“May Tun Dr Mahathir be blessed with grace, peace, good health, and a long life,” Najib wrote.

Happy 95th birthday, sir. Semoga Tun Dr Mahathir dilimpahkan rahmat, ketenangan, kesihatan dan dilanjutkan usia. Posted by Najib Razak on Thursday, July 9, 2020

Segambut MP and DAP member Hannah Yeoh also wrote a heartfelt Facebook post in dedication to the nonagenarian and described him as a “fatherly” and “tenacious” figure.

“Because I cannot do what you are doing today at 95, I want to celebrate all that you are at 95.

“Fatherly. Tenacious. Not perfect but still trying. In all my prayers for you, I thank God for you playing a role in shaping the Bangsa Malaysia I grew up with and still subscribe to,” said Yeoh.

Happy 95th Birthday Tun Dr Mahathir! You have many critics. Some comments are fair but some are brutally unfair to you.... Posted by Hannah Yeoh on Thursday, July 9, 2020

Malaysians from all walks of life also took to social media to pay tribute to Dr Mahathir with creative videos and pictures celebrating his contributions to the country.

Birthday Video to our TUN DR MAHATHIR https://t.co/LiafsGL2xO pic.twitter.com/x1MOQAbh3Y — Code_Faried Aziz Kr (@far8_aziz) July 9, 2020

Dr. Mahathir is 95 today.



When he was born, Stalin was leader of USSR.

He was 4 when P.Ramlee was born.

8 when Hitler took over Germany.

17 when the first commercial jet flew.

30 when Vietnam war erupted.

32 when Malaya became Merdeka.

77 when he resigned as PM first time. — Faizal Hamssin (@faizalhamssin) July 10, 2020

Dear Tun Mahathir @chedetofficial

May the light of Almighty guide you to a place in life where joys are endless and smiles never fade. Happy Birthday to you! pic.twitter.com/Wd4FY8D8S5 — Meeza (@MeezaSaad) July 10, 2020

Dr Mahathir was born on July 10, 1925, in Alor Setar, Kedah to a modest household, where his father earned a living as a headmaster and his mother was a housewife.

He served as Malaysia’s fourth prime minister from 1981 to 2003 before handing the reins over to Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

Dr Mahathir made history in 2018 when his party Pakatan Harapan won the 14th general election and dethroned the ruling Barison Nasional coalition.

He was also recognised as the oldest state leader in the world throughout his tenure as Malaysia’s seventh prime minister from 2018 to 2020.