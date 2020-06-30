Inconsiderate holidaymakers leave trail of trash as many return to Port Dickson beach during RMCO

Scattered rubbish is seen on the ground at the popular beach town of Port Dickson. — Picture via Facebook

PETALING JAYA, June 30 — Just weeks after Malaysia entered the recovery movement control order (RMCO) phase, holidaymakers have been making their way over to Port Dickson.

And in true Malaysian fashion, some have left behind the evidence of their visit by the irresponsible act of littering.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun took to Facebook to express his disappointment over inconsiderate tourists who threw their rubbish wherever they pleased after going to the beach.

“On behalf of the Negri Sembilan government, I welcome visitors and thank them for choosing Port Dickson as their holiday destination.

“But I’m disappointed with the behavior of certain tourists.

“I received a report this afternoon informing me that a bunch of visitors who took the clean environment for granted by throwing their garbage everywhere,” Aminuddin wrote on Sunday night.

In his post, he reminded the public that the lack of rubbish bins was not an excuse to litter.

“As a nature lover, visitors should appreciate the environment and dispose of their waste in the right place.

“If the place doesn’t have a rubbish bin, please hold on to it,” he said.

Aminuddin also pleaded to visitors to appreciate the efforts of the Port Dickson Municipal Council (MPPD) who have worked hard to ensure the beach areas are clean and comfortable for tourists.

“If we all practice being responsible, I’m confident our holiday spots will always be clean and cheerful,” he concluded.

The Negri Sembilan mentri besar’s post has since garnered 938 reactions and hundreds of comments.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun told visitors to dispose of their waste in the right place in his Facebook post. — Pictures via Facebook

“My family always makes sure we bring our rubbish home with us whenever we camp at Port Dickson and we often come across scattered rubbish, my kids will pick them up and throw them when we reach home,” commented Li Gien Tan.

Facebook user Jam Ila advised people to bring a separate bag for one’s rubbish wherever they go in case no rubbish bins are available.

“This is a bad habit of those who aren’t civic-minded enough to understand their responsibility of loving the environment,” added Mohamed Salleh.

Others urged the municipality to place more rubbish bins at the beach and strategic locations to prevent tourists from littering.