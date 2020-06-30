Historic one-minute drive-thru wedding of Malaysian couple amid RMCO

Lovebirds Norazura Mohd Ali and Agus Santoso Sidik greeting visitors in their cars during their drive-thru wedding. — Picture via Facebook/FarreedSahar

PETALING JAYA, June 30 — A couple decided to take a twist to their wedding ceremony by having a “one-minute drive-thru” ceremony last Saturday in Johor amid the recovery movement order control period (RMCO)

Norazura Mohd Ali, 36, and husband Agus Santoso Sidik, 28, who owns a burger stall had social media abuzz with pictures of their first-ever drive-thru wedding ceremony that adhered to social distancing measures.

🎉🎉Kemeriahan DRIVE THRU WEDDING Pertama di Malaysia🎉🎉 Norazura Mohd Ali & Aguzz Aguss (pemilik perniagaan Burger Viral... Posted by Farreed Sahar on Monday, June 29, 2020

Photographer Farreed Sahar, a close friend to the couple, told Malay Mail that he initiated the drive-thru wedding concept that would involve guests seeing the couple only for a minute and following social-distancing rules.

“I had proposed this drive-thru wedding concept to other couples but only Norazura and Agus were brave enough to accept and carry on with this creatively-themed idea.

“Others were wary as they didn't want to take the risk to celebrate their weddings in a drive-thru style as it’s definitely not the norm.”

Norazura had informed her guests in her wedding invitation cards that her wedding would adopt the drive-thru concept.

Norazura and Agus mentioned in the wedding invitation cards that their wedding would follow a drive-thru style. — Picture courtesy of Norazura Mohd A

“My guests were all excited to witness the wedding and were also thrilled to attend the ceremony because of its unique concept.

“On top of that, some came all the way from other states such as Selangor and even Perak although they knew that they could only see us for a minute.

“Because my husband and I own a burger stall and have a steady flow of loyal customers, we also wanted to have a wedding ceremony with them witnessing it as well.”

According to Norazura, guests would need to get their temperatures checked while staying in their vehicles, their names and numbers recorded and offerings handed in to a small box provided.

“Visitors would then say their well-wishes to the couple in the car while food packets would also be handed to them at the same time.”

The 36-year-old said that her husband and her had also obtained their permit to host their wedding ceremony which was held from 12pm till 5pm.