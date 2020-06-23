PJ durian shop posts quirky job ad looking for attractive ‘knife master’ with six-pack and 'special skills'

Durianman SS2 is looking for a very specific type of ‘durian knife master’. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, June 23 ― If you’re good looking, have a six-pack, can speak in multiple languages and are good at cutting open durians, then you might just be in luck.

That is if you can fulfil the Durianman SS2’s quirky job requirements, as stated in the job recruitment post on their Facebook page.

Uploaded onto the store’s official Facebook page last week, the Petaling Jaya-based establishment shared a rather unique job advertisement looking for a “Durian Knife Master”.

Among the requirements of a Durianman knife master are having a pretty standard skill set for the job including being able to communicate in at least two languages and having experience in cutting open durians quickly and safely.

However, there are a few added requirements and responsibilities that are a little more unusual than most.

According to the post, the store is looking for potential knife master’s who are good-looking, have a six-pack, do “not smell stronger than the durians” and maintain good hygiene at all times.

“Yesterday open durians, today open durians, tomorrow still need to open many durians,” said the post in typical Malaysian manner.

Enjoying to cut open durians all day, almost every day is among the job requirements. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

And the post also said that if can you do “tricks” or “stunts” safely while opening a durian ― you’ll be hired immediately.

Durianman’s post has since garnered the attention of social media users with many tagging their friends, who supposedly have skilled durian splitting abilities, in the comment section, with many wondering if they had to fulfil the other requirements as well.

But don’t worry too much if you can’t live up to the special job specifications as Durianman social media administrator Ho Wai Keong, 40, told Malay Mail that the “added requirements” were included merely to create more interest about the job availability.

“I wanted to make the job advertisement creative and funny so that people would enjoy reading it and share it around, so more people would apply for the job,” said Ho.

“It is the durian season now and many people have also lost their jobs, so we thought this would be a good way to look for some potential applicants.”

Ho added that would-be knife masters won’t be required to perform any tricks or stunts either, as customers’ safety was their main priority.

“Of course we would love to have this unique kind of durian knife master but customer safety comes first,” he said.

“We always ensure that we practice handling the knife and durian in a safe way. The knife is sharp and the thorns of the durian are harmful as well, so professional cutting, opening and handling of the durian is a must.

“So no tricks or acrobatic stunts are necessary, but we wouldn’t mind hiring good-looking people with a six-pack,” joked Ho.

The store has taken various safety measures to ensure that customers can enjoy a safe environment. ― Picture courtesy of Durianman SS2

Since the advertisement went up, Ho said that the response from the public has been good, with many aspiring knife masters applying for the job ― including one female applicant as well.

“There have been quite a number of people who have applied for the job. Mostly online but we have had a few walk-ins as well, including one woman who seems interested in taking the job,” said Ho.

“But we haven’t found our knife master yet as we are still filtering through the candidates.”

Ho also said that everyone at the store in SS2 was hard at work in their attempts to create a safe and comfortable environment for all of their customers to enjoy the thorny delight this durian season, even with the Covid-19 recovery movement control order in place.

Ho said that all the standard safety measures were being taken, including temperature checks, customer logging and a cap of 20 people allowed in dine-in buffets, with tables, seats and the entire premises being regularly sanitised as well.