Popular Malaysian dish laksa gets mention in latest Marvel X-Men comic along with entire recipe

X-Men characters Glob offers Magik his home-cooked vegetarian laksa in issue #10 of ‘New Mutants’. — Picture from Twitter/@DrunkDezmond

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The enticing aroma of the beloved Malaysian dish laksa has found its way into the pages of the latest Marvel comic.

The news was shared on video games website Kakuchopurei.com yesterday.

In issue #10 of New Mutants by Ed Brisson and Flaviano which was released last week, the mutant with transparent skin Glob was making laksa in his home on the new mutant island Krakoa.

Glob whose real name is Robert Herman gets a visit from the Russian superheroine Magik or Illyana Rasputin while he was collecting eggs from his chicken coop, reminiscent of Malaysian rural life.

When Magik asks him about the current whereabouts of the New Mutants, Glob tells her “I was making them laksa for dinner, and now there’s no one here to eat it.”

The unmistakable golden broth of the beloved Peranakan dish which is made with prawn shells, coconut milk and a spice blend is also illustrated in the comic.

What’s interesting is Glob’s version is a vegetarian one and there’s even a whole page in the comic dedicated to the recipe along with instructions.

Brisson even tweeted that he made laksa for dinner on the day the comic came out and is curious if anyone tried Glob’s recipe.

@edbrisson Am I the first person to send you pictures of Glob's Laska?



(I'm about to sit down and eat this with my family, I really hope it wasn't a cruel joke) pic.twitter.com/B9MatZAXv9 — Joshua Weil (@AsleepAtTheWeil) June 14, 2020

Ookaaayy Malaysians. FYI in this week's issue of New Mutants they mentioned laksa being prepared by Glob and there's a data page with a recipe for vegetarian laksa using ramen noodles. #XSpoilers



Yea or nay? pic.twitter.com/T0XMn0vVRj — ⨂ Lt M Elona binti Muskri ⨂ (@yours_heidi) June 10, 2020

But this isn’t the first time laksa is mentioned in Marvel's X-Men comic.

Kakuchopurei.com reported Magneto recommended the noodle dish in issue #1 of Hunt For Wolverine: Mystery In Madripoor by Jim Zub and Thony Silas.

The fictional island of Madripoor is located in Southeast Asia, near the south of the Malacca Straits between Singapore and Sumatra.

In issue #4, Marvel's love for Malaysian food is seen when the character Jubillee offers the popular tea time kueh, lepat pisang to Psylocke as a snack.

“It’s called lepat pisang. Palm sugar and banana mush cooked in banana leaf. It’s good,” she says.

LEPAT PISANG in an #XMen comic (Mystery in Madripoor: Hunt For Wolverine). You've eaten it before, @JimZub? pic.twitter.com/LXLbCYjIX2 — Emperor Alleef (@ComicsLord) August 23, 2018

Back in 2004, Hellboy paid a visit to Malaysia to fight a penangggalan, a vampire-type ghost with a detached female head found in Malay folklore.

New Mutants comic fans can look forward to an upcoming film adaptation, The New Mutants, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin.

The film is slated to be released this August.