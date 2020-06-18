Malaysian designer transforms Gardenia bread, Hup Seng Cream Crackers plastic packaging into quirky handbags

PETALING JAYA, June 18 — A fashion designer in Johor is turning Malaysian pantry staples into eye-catching bags.
Wan of Wan’s Handmade is combining food and fashion in its latest offering that features Gardenia bread and Hup Seng Cream Crackers packaging as the main ingredient.
The bags come in a variety of styles ranging from vintage-looking clutches to messenger bags as well as fanny packs.
The Batu Pahat-based designer who makes costumes, bags and dolls received a flood of messages and comments after promoting a yellow-hued Hup Seng Cream Crackers handbag on Facebook two days ago.
The post received 1,600 reactions, 4,300 shares and 2,300 comments that were mostly queries about the bag’s details.
你知道吗？ . Hup Seng（合成饼家）是来自Batu Pahat的品牌诶～ 它是在1950年代由四位郭家兄弟创立的。当时的他们还是以面包车的形式在售卖糕点和饼干。而我们熟悉的Hup...Posted by WAn's Handmade on Tuesday, June 16, 2020
In the post, Wan, 31, shared a brief history about the iconic Hup Seng crackers which was founded in the 1950s in Batu Pahat by four brothers.
Besides Gardenia and Hup Seng, Wan also made bags out of Massimo bread wrappers.
According to Wan’s Instagram, these upcycled bags are part of the Plastic Reborn Project which gives trash a new life.
She collects used plastic packaging and gives them a fresh identity with a renewed purpose.
Wan told Malay Mail she started her business in 2014, a few years after graduating from Singapore’s Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts where she studied fashion design.
特别感谢 @edmundseow9 鼎力相助，尽心尽力，拍摄了一系列这么好看的宣传照。 . . 旧衣物重生，给它新的机会，新的面貌。 新概念凸显，给它无限的光芒，新的生命力。 WAn’s Handmade： “要给你的，是传递手作的温度，用心的感受。 尽双手之绵力，保护这个环境，也保护你小小的梦想。” IG：wans.handmade FB：WAn’s Handmade Whatsapp：+6012-7171355 #wanshandmade #包装袋再生包 #plasticrebornproject #theartoffashion #anastasiacrossbody #packagingwrap #gardenia
The Plastic Reborn Project bags are priced from RM79 onwards while her other creations are sold between RM15 to RM200.