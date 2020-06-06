Malaysian Facebook user under fire for using George Floyd’s final words to promote air purifier

Angie Ng triggered outrage among social media users for promoting an air purifier referencing George Floyd's final words. ― Picture via Instagram/George Floyd

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 ― Riding on trending topics to peddle products or services -maybe the norm, but there are some things that are just off limits

Facebook User, Angie Ng found out too late that trying to sell air purifiers with her spin on the last words of George Floyd may not have been such a good idea ― and rather insensitive.

In the now deleted Facebook post, she captioned an image for the air purifier for sale with “George Flolyd ― 8mins is what is takes for air for a life. Mama I can now breathe.”

The post has since been deleted and Angie Ng apologised for her actions. ― Picture via Facebook/George Floyd

It came as no surprise that many on social media were not amused, with comments ranging from, “Pretty sick to use George Floyd as your marketing tool,” to “This is a disgusting display of capitalizing off of someone's death for your income.”

Ng admitted to Malay Mail that she was behind the posting, and had been receiving a barrage of criticism for her marketing.

“I think it’s oversensitive and I just want to stretch on the importance of good air quality.”

“I don’t understand why it’s so disgusting because that is the way he died and I just want to stretch the importance of air that’s all and I don’t understand why they are so angry.”

Ng softened her tone, apologising for the now-deleted post, admitting that she was just trying to get sales but had used the wrong words.

“There is no intention to hurt anyone. I was stressed by the Movement Control Order and trying hard to get sales with wrong wordings.”

In a new post, she also said, “I am wholly responsible and I hope you all will forgive my intentions.”