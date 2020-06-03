AirAsia offers flight change fee waiver

AirAsia said the option is applicable for online bookings on airasia.com for domestic flights within Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and India.— Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — AirAsia has announced that it would waive flight change fees for any new bookings made between June 3 and October 31, 2020.

In a statement today, it said the option is applicable for online bookings on airasia.com for domestic flights within Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and India.

“Guests may make an unlimited number of flight date changes via the ‘My Bookings’ tab on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app, and may rebook their flights for travel up to December 31, 2020, subject to seat availability and fare difference,” it said.

Meanwhile AirAsia Group president (Airlines), Bo Lingam said due to the unprecedented circumstances relating to the current public health situation and the associated travel restrictions, travel plans may be fluid throughout this year.

The airline said the flight date and time change is only applicable up to 48 hours before the original departure time and up to four hours for AirAsia India.

For further information, guest can visit this link. — Bernama