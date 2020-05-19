KLPac streams award-winning theatrical presentation ‘Kandang’ online, past productions to follow due to MCO

Kandang, a localised stage adaptation of George Orwell's 'Animal Farm' is not to be missed by theatre fans. — Picture courtesy of KLPac

PETALING JAYA, May 19 — Theatre companies are bringing their in-house productions online so that enthusiastic fans can watch them at home during the movement control order (MCO)

Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (KLPac) now joins the transition from stage to streaming, after closing its doors since March 18.

And the first of its offerings is the multi-award winning Kandang, available on its Youtube channel, that started streaming last Saturday and will be available until May 24.

Kandang is a localised stage adaption of George Orwell’s novella, Animal Farm directed by Allahyarham Tan Sri Muhammad Ali Hashim and Omar Ali.

Published in England in 1945, the allegorical novella reflects events leading up to the Russian Revolution in 1917 followed by the Stalinist era of the Soviet Union.

The Malay adaptation play follows a group of animals as they rebel against their master and earn their freedom by chasing him out of the farm, but their victory is short-lived as corruption and betrayal eventually creeps in and overwhelms them.

Among the numerous awards that Kandang bagged at the 2018 BOH Cameronian Arts Awards in the theatre category include Best of 2017 and Best Director.

KLPac also aims to release a recording of a previous show every two weeks for the next few months while having a slate of offerings on its virtual stage, such as Storytime Session with Uncle Joe and Auntie Faridah, the virtual choir project and a talk on OCD by a psychiatrist.

Grappling with the loss of its income, KLPac will also be having a range of online shows, a song-gifting programme, and a birthday charity sale in a bid to continue raising funds to stay afloat amid these trying times.

If you’re keen to find out more about KLPac’s other shows and programmes, surf over to its website or follow its Facebook page.