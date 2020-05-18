Covid-19: US seafood bar uses giant inflatable tubes to ensure proper social distancing (VIDEO)

Keep rolling: The clever invention named Bumper Tables was created by an event management company as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. —Screengrab from Facebook/John Middlebrook

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 – With lockdown restrictions slowly being lifted across the globe, adhering to social distancing protocol has never been more important to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

One seafood joint in Maryland, United States isn’t taking any chances, resorting to creative ways of making sure patrons are properly distancing themselves.

To prepare for dine-in services, Fish Tales seafood eatery in Ocean City are testing out a fun way for patrons to enjoy a meal outside of their homes using giant inflatable inner tubes on wheels.

Patrons would be gliding around in the giant six-feet wide tubes which allows them to mingle without having to constantly worry about social distancing guidelines.

The idea is also a welcomed one for staff, who don’t have to constantly check on customers to see if they are standing apart.

Fish Tales owner Donna Harman told TMZ she’s already bought 10 Bumper Tables and she intends to start using the large tubes once dine-in is allowed.

The restaurant and bar owner will most likely be using the clever apparatus in the waterfront restaurant’s parking lot which can safely accommodate 40 to 50 diners compared to the bar’s smaller interior.

The latest invention was manufactured by a US company called Revolution Event, which provides unique solutions for social and corporate events.

Its founder Erin Cermak said she and her partners created the custom-made Bumper Tables from scratch as a direct response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unsurprisingly, the events solutions company has been receiving lots of calls from businesses, including a pro sports league.