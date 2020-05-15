Honest Foodpanda rider finds missing parcel on Bentong road, delivers it to owner’s doorstep out of goodwill

Muhammad Shabri spotted the missing parcel on a road and made sure it reached its receiver safely. — Pictures from Facebook/Muhammad Shabri, Nur Farah Ayu

PETALING JAYA, May 15 – A Foodpanda rider went above and beyond the call of duty after spotting a lost parcel on the road.

Receiver Nur Farah Ayu shared the faith-restoring incident on Facebook which took place last week when a food delivery rider sent the package to her doorstep.

“The Foodpanda rider called and delivered the item to my doorstep.

“He’s such a good person, may he be blessed,” Farah wrote in a Bentong residents’ group.

She even tried to reward him with a token fee but he refused.

Farah later on updated her post saying that the courier service rider contacted her to explain he had accidentally dropped her parcel and apologised for the oversight.

The Foodpanda rider Muhamad Shabri told mStar he did not expect the incident to go viral and was worried it would jeopardise the courier company’s reputation.

“I wanted to help sincerely, no ulterior motives, just to deliver the item,” he told the Malay-language news portal.

Shabri who has been working as a delivery rider in Bentong, Pahang since last month was out and about fulfilling orders when he came across the package.

Upon noticing the receiver’s address which wasn’t too far away from his work’s main centre, he figured it was a good idea to deliver the package seeing that the courier company’s office was much further away.

But no one was home when he arrived so he left Farah a message on her mobile phone.

“I informed her to return my call within an hour or I’ll hand the item back to the courier company because I didn’t want to hold on to someone else’s item for too long.

“She rang me back not too long after and asked me to redeliver the item to her house,” the 42-year-old said.

Shabri was relieved he managed to hand over the missing parcel to its rightful owner who wanted to reward him but he said no.

“Maybe she felt bad because I went back and forth but my intention was sincere.

“I’ve ordered things online and I know the feeling of waiting anxiously for the items to arrive, so I put myself in her shoes,” the father of four said.

Farah’s post has since garnered 1,200 reactions and hundreds of comments from social media users praising Shabri for his honesty.