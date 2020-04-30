Pos Malaysia urges public to be patient for packages, receiving 600,000 parcels daily during MCO (VIDEO)

The video shows Pos Malaysia’s processing hub at KLIA filled to the brim with parcels. — Screengrabs from Facebook/Adella Mohd Noor

PETALING JAYA, April 30 — Pos Malaysia has asked the public to be patient for their packages after a video of mountains of parcels at their KLIA hub went viral on Twitter.

Facebook user Adella Mohd Noor shared the original video which was then reposted to Twitter by @kaymanbeaustore.

Untuk mana2 yang tanya kenapa barang still stuck and tak gerak dari KLIA HUB, korang kena tengok video ni. Nilah sebab dia ya . Memang banyak barang stuck. Harap semua bersabar especially seller dan buyer 🥴😩



Sumber : facebook Adella Mohd Noor pic.twitter.com/5kzfRQqViQ — Lady Boss💫✨ (@kaymanbeaustore) April 29, 2020

“For those who are wondering why their items are stuck and not moving from the KLIA hub, watch this video.

“This is the cause. Many of the parcels are stuck. Hope everyone will be patient, especially sellers and buyers,” wrote @kaymanbeaustore.

The tweet has gone viral with more than 21,100 retweets and many people were shocked by the sheer number of packages waiting to be processed at the hub.

Pos Malaysia then responded to @kaymanbeaustore’s post saying that the movement control order (MCO) has affected their operations, resulting in the backlog of parcels.

“To our valued customers, Pos Malaysia has been receiving an average of 600,000 parcels every day during the MCO.

“Our staff are working diligently to ensure all parcels reach their recipient. However, our operating hours have to abide by the guidelines and rules under the MCO.

“We’re working as hard as we can to deliver your items and hope you will be patient with us,” Pos Malaysia wrote.

Pos Malaysia asked their customers to be patient as they clear the massive backlog of parcels that have accumulated due to the MCO. — Screengrab from Twitter/pos4you

With the number of deliveries skyrocketing during the MCO, Pos Malaysia is also offering opportunities for people to join them as delivery riders.

The country’s largest network courier recently put out a call for jobseekers who have a spare van to join their delivery team, promising a commission of up to RM6,000.

