‘I love you, hehe’: Watch Singapore rider relay sweet message to customer’s boyfriend during Covid-19 shutdown (VIDEO)

The Singapore rider went the extra mile to brighten up one couple’s day after they were forced to be apart due to the circuit breaker measures. — Screengrab from Twitter/Naz_Lucenzo

PETALING JAYA, April 22 — A Singapore Deliveroo rider went above and beyond the call of duty to relay a romantic message from a customer to her boyfriend during a recent delivery.

The rider, known as @Naz_Lucenzo on Twitter, posted a video of himself saying, “I love you, hehe” to a recipient after a customer named Jayce put in a special request asking him to do so.

“Please pack cutlery for Ivan and tell him that I love him hehe (sic),” read the delivery notes on the receipt.

The clip shows the awkward but hilarious exchange between the rider and Ivan, whose bashfulness was visible even with his face mask on.

“You got anything to say?” the rider asked, to which a flustered Ivan replied with, “Um, I love you too.”

Working as a Deliveroo rider and i got a special request from a customer to say ‘i love you’ to her bf. Okay la, gf happy, bf happy. Everyone’s happy. You request, i do for you la #Deliveroo #EssentialWorkers pic.twitter.com/mmvxsOBLSU — M.N (@Naz_Lucenzo) April 20, 2020

The video has blown up online with more than 18,600 retweets so far and social media users have been giving @Naz_Lucenzo a pat on the back for brightening up everyone’s day with his humour.

“Give this man a tip,” wrote one user.

“This really made my day. I laughed so loud that it woke my boyfriend up,” said another.

Singapore is currently under a partial lockdown until June 1 in an effort to slow down the spread of Covid-19.