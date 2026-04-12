KOTA KINABALU, April 12 — Researchers from Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) have discovered a new horn-shaped fungus species in the Danum Valley Conservation Area, Lahad Datu.

The study, led by Associate Professor Jaya Seelan Sathiya Seelan from the Institute for Tropical Biology and Conservation (IBTP), involved postgraduate students and collaborators, including experts from Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia.

The species, named Pleurocordyceps cornusynnemata, has been confirmed as the first of its kind globally following publication in the international taxonomy journal Phytotaxa.

Jaya said the fungus is distinguished by its horn-like structure, setting it apart from other species in the same genus previously found in China, Thailand and Japan.

UMS Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Kasim Mansor said the discovery reflects the university’s commitment to advancing high-impact research and highlights Sabah’s rich and largely unexplored biodiversity. — Daily Express