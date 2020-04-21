Meet Afia, the 9-year-old tailor sewing PPE for Malaysian Covid-19 frontliners (VIDEO)

The Standard Three student has been busy sewing protective gear for medical frontliners. — Screengrab from Instagram/hasnahhud

PETALING JAYA, April 21 — Nur Afia Qistina Zamzuri proves that age is just a number when it comes to helping our frontliners in the fight against Covid-19.

The nine-year-old tailor is using her talents to sew personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical staff at the Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital (HTAN) in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan.

Her mother Hasnah Hud told Astro Awani that Afia has spent her spare time learning how to sew since she hit the tender age of five.

The eldest of three kids volunteered to give back after hearing that HTAN frontliners were facing a worrying shortage of PPE amidst a global pandemic.

“When I told Afia about my wish to sew PPE, she said she wanted to jump on board to help as well.

“All of the PPE that we’re producing now were completely sewn by Afia. I just helped to neaten things up around the collar area,” said Hasnah.

At seven years old, Afia was already earning pocket money by selling pillowcases and other items she had sewn herself to her local community.

The young seamstress can produce a full PPE set in an hour and 100 sets have already been delivered to frontline workers at HTAN.

Hasnah said her daughter was inspired to help after hearing about the scale of the Covid-19 crisis and the potential dangers it presents to our frontline heroes.

“She is still a child and it’s difficult for her to gain a full understanding of the ongoing Covid-19 situation we’re in.

“I explained viruses and illnesses to her in a simple manner and I can see that she understands the risks associated with them.

“From there, she wanted to help. Perhaps it’s also because she has an uncle who works in the army, so she knows that those working as frontliners are most affected.”

Hasnah is happy that the family’s contributions can help protect workers who need it the most and hopes that her daughter’s efforts can inspire other Malaysians to play their part in overcoming Covid-19.