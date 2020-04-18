UK gym operator has curated the ultimate at-home workout playlist based on Spotify data

If you need some extra motivation to work out at home, then Spotify's most popular home workout songs might give you the boost you need. ― Istock.com/AFP pic

LONDON, April 18 ― If you're struggling to find the motivation for an at-home workout during the current Covid-19 lockdowns, then picking an uplifting playlist can help keep you energised. With this in mind, UK gym operator PureGym has gone through Spotify data to find the most popular workout tunes to create an ultimate fitness playlist for exercising at home.

After searching Spotify playlists that include the words “exercise at home,” “home workout” and “home exercise” and analysing the 27,092 songs in these playlists, PureGym was able to curate its own workout playlist of the songs and artists that appeared the most. According to the Spotify data, the world is mainly listening to Dua Lipa's Don't Start Now while getting active, with the track appearing in 12 per cent of all home workout playlists. Another track from the British singer, appropriately named Physical was the fourth most popular song to listen to while exercising at home.

Eminem is the most popular artist to work out to, appearing on a third of all home workout playlists, while fellow rapper Kanye West appears on 246 of the 905 home workout playlists analysed.

PureGym Insider Kay commented on the findings saying, “In these unusual circumstances, many people will be switching up their exercise routines to be at home. It's important that we try to stay active and positive throughout this time. I find listening to music to be a great way to enjoy my workouts. We thought that pulling together the most popular music from around the world would provide some inspiration for our members to keep motivated during their home workouts.”

Read on for the Top 10 most popular workout artists and songs, or head to PureGym for a Top 20 rundown of and to listen to the playlists.

Top 10 Most Popular Home Workout Artists (based on number of playlists featured in)

1. Eminem (305)

2. Dua Lipa (259)

3. Kanye West (246)

4. Drake (234)

5. Beyoncé (223)

6. David Guetta (203)

7. The Weeknd (190)

8. =Calvin Harris (172)

8. =Lady Gaga (172)

9. Rihanna (171)

10. Ariana Grande (160)

Top 10 Most Popular Home Workout Songs (based on number of playlists featured in)

1. Don't Start Now ― Dua Lipa (117)

2. Blinding Lights ― The Weeknd (101)

3. Stupid Love ― Lady Gaga (82)

4. Physical ― Dua Lipa (77)

5. Dance Monkey ― Tones And I (66)

6. Roses ― Imanbek Remix-SAINt JHN (61)

7. The Box ― Roddy Ricch (53)

8. Lose Control ― MEDUZA (49)

9. ROXANNE ― Arizona Zervas (47)

10. ='Till I Collapse ― Eminem (43)

10. =RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) ― Black Eyed Peas (43) ― AFP-Relaxnews