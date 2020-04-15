Halal-certified ride hailing operator Faszz Technology to deliver Syed-branded food from today

With its fleet of 30 riders, Halal-certified ride hailing operator Faszz Technology (M) Sdn Bhd will be delivering Syed-branded food products in Klang Valley from today. — Courtesy photo from Faszz Technology

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 15 — Halal-certified ride hailing operator Faszz Technology (M) Sdn Bhd will be delivering Syed-branded food products in Klang Valley from today.

With its fleet of 30 riders, the service will cover Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam, Subang Jaya, Ampang and here from 10am to 7pm daily.

In a statement, Faszz Technology founder Datuk Ishak Mohd Ishtiaq said the service provided would be in line with the ‘Halalan-Toyyiban’ guideline issued by the Malaysian Department of Islamic Development (Jakim).

“This guideline serves as an assurance that both aspects of halalan and are integrated into the service offerings that shall fulfil the condition, situation and on the final delivery of the service.”

“We will ensure that the service rendered by our riders is in compliance to these guidelines, adhering to the food safety and cleanliness whilst observing the delivery time standard,” he said in a statement.

The delivery service by Faszz Technology will be in line with the ‘Halalan-Toyyiban’ guidelines issued by the Malaysian Department of Islamic Development (Jakim). — Courtesy photo from Faszz Technology

Syed Food Industry provides a wide range of local delicacies such as the Bukhara Briyani.

Its executive chairman Datuk Syed Jamarulkhan said the partnership was very important as it provided customers with an option to subscribe to a halal-certified delivery service and provided by a company that was recognised by Jakim.

“The service rendered by Faszz Technology will then ensure the food is halal all the way from our kitchen to the customer’s plate,” he said.

Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association president Datuk Nadzim Johan said the service was timely with the coming Ramadan.

“The service placed great emphasis on cleanliness and this is important in light of the Covid-19 situation.”

FaszzFood delivery service can be made by calling or WhatAapp text at +6017 626 8289 where the users can select the menu available.

The one-stop Halal portal www.faszzfood.com will be available from April 20.

It is an e-commerce site that accepts all major e-wallets, debit cards and credit cards while the enhanced mobile application version of FaszzFood will be available for Android devices users from May 5 and iOS apps from May 15.