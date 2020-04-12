Five swimsuits inspired by leading models’ looks

Kylie Jenner's one-piece, asymmetric swimsuit. — Picture courtesy of Kylie Jenner / Instagram 2020

NEW YORK, April 12 — Now that you have sorted through your closets, trawled the online stores that are still open and dusted off your makeup brushes, you are all ready to iron out the details of your summer wardrobe, confident in the knowledge that there is no better way to daydream of life after the virus than to imagine yourself on a beach listening to the reassuring sigh of the waves. Helpful as always, the stars of the world of fashion are on hand to add substance to this reverie by sharing their swimwear choices for the coming season. Here’s a roundup of what they will likely be wearing this summer.

Kylie Jenner’s asymmetric one-piece

The American influencer and businesswoman regularly shares her clothing choices with her 169 million followers on Instagram and that includes swimwear. The voluptuous brunette recently published a snap in which she sports an asymmetric one-piece in brown with metallic highlights, which is decorated with relief motifs. We particularly like the asymmetry created by the wide and thin straps on either side.

Bella Hadid’s minimalist bikini

Complying with the order to shelter in place, the catwalk star has taken refuge in her US home, where she plans to while away her time in quarantine by working on her tan. And to make it as homogeneous as possible, the 23-year old has opted for a minimalist, extra-small bikini in immaculate white, with super-thin straps and a bow. A model that suits her down to the ground.

Ashley Graham’s tropical two-piece

Before she gave birth in January, the American top model posted a number of snaps that were taken while she was pregnant. Among them were a number of shots of the mother-to-be in a two-piece with an ultra-colourful tropical print, one of the major trends of the coming season. We particularly like the side ties on the bottom of this model.

Winnie Harlow’s one-piece knit

As she often does, Canadian top model Winnie Harlow has sent the temperature soaring in a one-piece with ultra-sexy cutaways. The high-cut, semi-transparent knit model bears the colours of Jamaica, where the 25-year old took advantage of some time in the sun before the lockdown.

Candice Swanepoel’s mix and match

The South African model stands out in a swimsuit composed of two non-matching pieces, which nonetheless go together perfectly. The trend for the unpaired look, which has been in vogue in recent seasons, offers the advantage of enabling you to experiment with lots of different combinations. In this shot, an ultra-high-cut bottom has been combined with a white bra top. — AFP-Relaxnews