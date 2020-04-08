Malaysian woman’s how-to guide on growing ‘taugeh’ in soda bottles goes viral during MCO

Housebound Malaysians have been feeling inspired by Chew’s guide on planting bean sprouts at home. — Pictures from Facebook/meeho.chew.18

PETALING JAYA, April 8 — A Malaysian woman had Facebook users reminiscing about primary school science projects when she shared a helpful guide on planting bean sprouts at home.

Chew Mee Ho posted about her project on April 2 and gave some easy tips for growing the vegetable that even those without a green thumb can follow.

The post has gone viral with more than 11,000 shares so far, perhaps due to many Malaysians seeking ways to pass time at home and grow their own food during the ongoing movement control order (MCO).

Her space-saving method can also be used by those who don’t have a garden as it only requires green beans, a plastic bottle, and some gauze.

Writing on Facebook, Chew said it was her first time planting taugeh in a soda bottle.

According to her instructions, one must soak the beans for six hours inside the bottle before pouring out the water and securing the opening with a piece of gauze.

After five days of watering the green beans, Chew was rewarded with a bountiful harvest. — Pictures from Facebook/meeho.chew.18

Chew said it was important to protect the bottle from direct sunlight during this step, after which you can water the beans at night and pour out the excess water afterwards.

You then need to water the beans three times a day with cold water until they are ready to harvest.

Chew’s efforts managed to yield 600g of crunchy bean sprouts after five days and she shared some photos of the delicious side dishes she prepared with them.

Several users in the comments section also shared photos of their attempts to grow the vegetable after reading through Chew’s guide.