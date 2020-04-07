The Lost Food Project continues serving the needy by working with delivery companies during MCO

The Lost Food Project crew has to adhere to new regulations since the MCO but that won't stop them from sending in supplies to the needy. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ The Lost Food Project

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — In an effort to continue serving the needy, non-governmental organisation, The Lost Food Project (TLFP) has teamed up with professional delivery service during the Covid-19 shutdown.

TLFP is working with services like LalaMove, Eazy Haul, Skynet and Impact Delivery which are giving the services for free as part of their corporate social responsibility effort.

“It is a collaborative effort to deliver goods and foods to intended recipients, in our case the charities,” said TLFP general manager Syazwan Rahimy.

Skynet is one of TLFP's new delivery partners that will help them send in supplies for free. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ The Lost Food Project

TLFP was also working with restaurants such as Gajaa at 8, Joke Factory, Bucolic Café and Masala Wheels to provide freshly cooked meals for their beneficiaries.

This is the first time TLFP has provided prepared meals as they usually give out fresh ingredients and dried goods to their charities.

TLFP has been giving out food for the needy since 2016 and for the first two weeks of the MCO, it gave more than 11,000 meals.

They also collected and distributed more than four tonnes of food and other goods.

Non-governmental organisations like TLFP have to adhere to regulations under the Movement Control Order.

This includes registering with the nearest state Welfare Department or district welfare office a day before aid is distributed.

Rela and Civil Defence Force representatives would also escort NGOs during aid distribution.

The Welfare Department would coordinate the activity.

TLFP is now focused on sending supplies to their main beneficiaries and several People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Lembah Pantai and Taman Melawati due to the new procedures.