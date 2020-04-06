Malaysian man proves it’s possible to run full marathon indoors, completes 263km in 36 hours (VIDEO)

Yim Heng Fatt joked that he had gotten enough exercise to last him until the movement control order ends on April 14. — Pictures from Facebook/Yimmy

PETALING JAYA, April 6 — A Malaysian runner left Facebook users in awe after he documented himself running a full marathon in the comfort of his own home.

Yim Heng Fatt kicked off his indoor run at 6am on April 4 and began covering a 50-metre route inside his house with breaks in between for eating, showering, and resting.

The avid runner crossed the finish line yesterday after 36 hours, clocking in 263 kilometres in total.

Yim said he chose to stop at the 263-kilometre mark because the number sounds like a lucky Cantonese phrase meaning “to live eternally.”



He shared a video of the 50-metre route inside his house which weaves through his living room, foyer, kitchen, and dining area on the ground floor.

Yim wanted to prove that it’s possible for runners to stay active from the safety of their homes during the movement control order (MCO), even if it might not be as efficient as running outdoors.



He even listed some helpful advantages of completing a marathon at home.

“The good thing about running indoors is the ability to control the weather. Out come the fans and even the air-conditioning when it gets hot and muggy during the late afternoon.

“Plus, you can virtually run naked,” wrote Yim.

He also shared some pictures of the “water station” in his kitchen stocked with bread and cold drinks to help him refuel in between running.

For every 50 kilometres that he completed, Yim said he would crack open a beer to celebrate.



Facebook users have been commending Yim for his efforts, especially after several Malaysian joggers ran afoul of the law by exercising outside.

A cardiologist in Penang was charged with breaching the MCO last month after he went running at a park and got into a heated argument with police officers who advised him to go home.

Meanwhile, 11 joggers were arrested in Mont Kiara after photos of people running outside in the affluent neighbourhood sparked anger on social media.