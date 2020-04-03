At age 89, former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone to welcome son with third wife this July

Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone (right) will be welcoming his first son with wife Fabiana Flosi (left) this July. The baby will be his fourth child from three marriages. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 3 — Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone will be welcoming his first son with wife Fabiana Flosi this July.

Confirming the news with German television channel Sport1, the baby will be the 89-year-old’s fourth child.

UK tabloid Daily Mail Online reported that Ecclestone, who has three daughters from previous marriages, will welcome the baby not long before the F1 Supremo’s 90th birthday in October.

The billionaire businessman’s other children are Deborah, 65, born to his first wife Ivy Bamford before having socialites Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31, with his second wife Slavica Radic.

The tabloid reported that Ecclestone married Flosi, 44, in 2012 — three years after he divorced Croatian model Radic.

The couple met through the World Motor Sport Council, where Flosi regularly attended meetings.

“Like all parents, we have only one wish: the child must be born healthy,” Flosi told the daily.

Ecclestone was a former chief executive of the Formula 1 Group, which manages Formula 1 and part-owns Delta Topco.

He entered two Grand Prix races as a driver himself in 1958 but failed to qualify for either of them.

The former F1 boss later became the manager of drivers Stuart Lewis-Evans and Jochen Rindt before he purchased the Brabham team in 1972, which he went on to lead for 15 years.