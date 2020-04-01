Boyfriends in Covid-19 isolation get hilariously ugly haircuts from bored girlfriends (VIDEO)

Expectation vs reality: What Twitter user @chirojake wanted and what he got after his girlfriend gave him a haircut. — Pictures from Twitter/@chirojake

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — It appears that being cooped up at home all day combined with the desperate need for a haircut is bringing out questionable “creative” skills in girlfriends.

And a lesson in expectation versus reality.

Bored girlfriends are making their boyfriends appreciate professional hairdressers more than ever as they receive haircuts that might turn heads for the wrong reasons.

In the UK where barber shops are closed under government’s orders, those requiring a good trim have no option but to turn to their partners to get the task done.

Of course, being nervous is only natural.

Tfw you realize your girlfriend’s going to have to cut your hair pic.twitter.com/A6vNDpro1b — Rob (@rob_sherwood) March 21, 2020

Some like Twitter user Lukas Flacke would rather grow their hair long rather than potentially ruining their crowning glory.

These people out here letting their family or girlfriend cut their hair are crazy 👀 ain’t nobody touching my hair but my barber 😂 ima have to stick this quarantine out 🤷🏾 ♂️ — Lukas Flacke ⚡️🤘🏽 (@Luke_Flacke99) March 26, 2020

Twitter user Daniel Rundle learned the hard way when he let his girlfriend attempt a skin fade hairstyle that ended up disastrous.

It’s a good job we’re self isolating, just let Sophie attempt a skin fade and now it looks like I’m about to nuke America pic.twitter.com/AeDjaHMaAb — Daniel Rundle (@DanielRundle) March 25, 2020

Others like @chirojake came prepared with a picture to help his girlfriend visualise the haircut he wanted only with the end results to be vastly different.

Gave my girlfriend this picture of me last year to go off while she cut my hair (she’s never cut hair before) pic.twitter.com/oTBDMb9mpq — jake (@chirojake) March 25, 2020

Arron Crascall from Kent also fell victim under his girlfriend’s razor skills after asking for a fade haircut but knew the operation would be botched when she began shaving his hair from the top of his head.

LOCKDOWN GIRLFRIEND HAIRCUT! 😡

((I wanted a fade?)) 😭 pic.twitter.com/bUPSq0kNC2 — Arron Crascall (@arron_crascall) March 30, 2020

Oh no. Another lockdown victim. No.2 son given a haircut by No.1 son. Now to be known as Edmund pic.twitter.com/obouVB4Is0 — Andrew Barrett (@andrewelan) March 30, 2020

Joel Simpson first victim to the lockdown haircut pic.twitter.com/ZEKhE4LVKH — fogdog (@arroncraig14) March 27, 2020

The anxiety of letting someone else standing in as a professional hairstylist even reached a point where the search term “How to cut your own hair” saw a recent spike on the internet.