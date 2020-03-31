Kind-hearted Foodpanda rider gives cancelled KFC order to hungry poor in Muar (VIDEO)

Syarazid Zulkifli decided to give away the RM80 meal to struggling individuals rather than letting it go to waste. — Screengrab via Twitter/syarazidlee

PETALING JAYA, March 31 — A Foodpanda rider in Muar won over Twitter users after he posted a video of himself handing out a cancelled fast food order to the needy.

Syarazid Zulkifli told mStar that he picked up the food from KFC last Sunday but the customer ended up cancelling due to road closures under the movement control order (MCO).

“It was a lot of food too, it was worth RM80 in total. There were five pieces of fried chicken and burgers.

“Coincidentally, I was at the end of my shift at that time. My friend Amir and I planned to give the food to some street cats because it was too much for us to bring back.

“But we felt we could do more with it since the food was pretty decent, so we went to find hungry people around Muar,” said the 23-year-old.

Syarazid revealed that he and his companion handed out the tasty meals to three individuals who were waiting outside banks in the town.

“Usually, these people buy food using spare change given by bank customers who go in and out but the MCO means fewer people go to the banks now.

“When I gave them the food, I could see that they were so famished that they didn’t stop to say ‘thank you’ to me.

“I got quite emotional when I saw them. I can’t imagine what it would be like if one of my family members was stuck in that situation.”

Alhamdulillah dapat lah share kan sikit makanan cancel tadi dkt gelandangan. Kesian diorang wei tak tahu nk makan apa.



Happy senyum tak berhenti ckp terima kasih lepas dpt kfc aku bagi. Alhamdulillah semoga negara kita semua dijauhkan covid-19 dan dipermudahkann segalanya. pic.twitter.com/FJfFqa9rvD — scotch brite (@syarazidlee) March 29, 2020

The youth added that while many have praised frontliners like him for taking on difficult jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic, he wanted to highlight the struggles faced by those less fortunate than him.

He was also thankful that he had a steady source of income thanks to the spike in delivery orders during the MCO.

“There are twice as many food delivery costumes during this period compared to normal, and this is despite the fact that many restaurants and stalls are closed,” said Syarazid, whose Twitter video has gone viral with more than 102,000 views and 8,000 retweets.

His kind-hearted actions have garnered praise from Malaysians, with one Twitter user suggesting that Syarazid start a fundraiser to help those sleeping rough on the streets of Muar.

Anda memang hero. Tabik hormat. ✊ — Griz (@IzzadSyamilMD) March 30, 2020

The ones who dont have much always give more ❤️ — Mal You Better Stay Home (@akmal_azahar) March 30, 2020

They’re on another level of hungry. Nampak orang hulur makanan je terus sambut macam anak kecil. 💔 — Jibril. (@_jibreil) March 30, 2020