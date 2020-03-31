Doraemon memes blow up on Twitter after ministry blasted for sexist Covid-19 shutdown advice (VIDEO)

File picture of a couple snapping a selfie among Doraemon figures during an exhibition in Seoul August 31, 2015. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, March 31 — Malaysians had a field day with Doraemon memes after the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) was slammed for offering sexist advice to keep a happy marriage during the Covid-19 shutdown period.

Posts on the ministry’s social media pages told wives to refrain from “nagging” their husbands when doing chores at home during the movement control order (MCO) and to speak to him in a “Doraemon-like tone” and “giggle coyly” instead.

Twitter users have since posted GIFs, pictures, and jokes about the anime robot cat while taking jabs at KPWKM and its minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun.

“A happy marriage, just as @KPWKM intended,” wrote @sengfoo88 along with a picture of Doraemon and his companion Nobita Nobi in formal wear.

So you’re telling me there are people who watched Doraemon growing up and thought “damn that’s how my wife should speak 🤤” — kartinee (@martineekag) March 31, 2020

Meanwhile, musician Chong Jee Yann uploaded a Facebook sketch to show just how strange KPWKM’s advice would be if executed in real life.

Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said harshly criticised KPWKM for the posts on Twitter, branding them misogynistic and “(going) against the empowerment of women & gender equality.”

Besides encouraging wives to imitate Doraemon’s voice, KPWKM’s public service announcements also told working mums not to lounge about in house clothes during the MCO and to apply make-up and dress well even while at home.