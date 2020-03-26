Two-year-old toddler is Malaysia’s youngest Covid-19 patient

Two-year-old Muhammad Fateh Aqil Mohd Nazmee is Malaysia’s youngest Covid-19 patient. — Picture via Facebook/Persatuan Sokongan Anak-Anak Kanser (Pesona)

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — A two-year-old cancer patient has become Malaysia’s youngest to be infected by Covid-19.

The news was confirmed by Persatuan Sokongan Anak-Anak Kanser (Pesona) through its Facebook page.

According to the association, Muhammad Fateh Aqil Mohd Nazmee, who is a leukaemia patient, was undergoing his chemotherapy treatment at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Health Campus Kubang Kerian.

It, however, had to be postponed after a blood test confirmed that he was positive for the virus.

Contacted by Harian Metro, the Kelantan Health Department confirmed that Fateh Aqil was being treated at Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II in Kota Baru.

News on the toddler’s misfortune had tugged on the heartstrings of internet users.