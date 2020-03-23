Malaysians sing from balconies in solidarity amid Covid-19 shutdown (VIDEO)

Malaysians sing out from their balconies during the nationwide Covid-19 shutdown. — Screengrab via Facebook/Shaunajoann

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Malaysians have joined the “balcony festivity” to sing in unison as the country continues the fight against the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19).

The positive trend, which started from virus-struck Italy, has now become a way to keep Malaysians upbeat and raise morale in the midst of the 14-day mandatory shutdown because of the virus.

Several videos have been shared on social media showing people singing in solidarity under the movement control order (MCO) imposed by the government.

The videos, from various condominiums, show people singing from balconies and windows in an attempt to boost confidence, with all non-essential businesses and services still closed in the country.

A widely-shared video on Facebook shows neighbours of an apartment singing the patriotic Saya Anak Malaysia song by Salim Ibrahim or better known as Dr Sam.

The viral video, which has been shared over 18,000 times, has garnered many heart-warming messages from social media users who lauded the residents for staying positive at these worrying times.

In another video, which is believed to have been taken at Irama Wangsa Condominium in Kuala Lumpur, a group of people are cheering to a song being played from a loudspeaker.

Happened right after isya prayers at Irama Wangsa Condominium. Balcony singing in solidarity spread across Malaysia during Convid 19. We r together in this Malaysia!!!! pic.twitter.com/TCC40pJHAV — Sarina Abd Samad (@sarina081272) March 22, 2020

In a Twitter post, the user wrote: “Balcony singing in solidarity spread across Malaysia during Covid-19. We are together in this, Malaysia.”

Malaysia is one of the worst affected countries in South-east Asia by Covid-19, with 1,306 confirmed cases and 10 deaths as of yesterday.

From Malaysia to Europe and the US, the pandemic is forcing a growing number of people around the world to self-isolate, leading to widespread anxiety but with some trying to share some positive vibes.

After several videos of Italians singing and dancing from balconies and windows went viral on social media, people from other countries quickly joined the movement to build scenes of support and solidarity across their country.

Malaysia is in the sixth day of the two-week MCO that is in effect until March 31 as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus in the country.