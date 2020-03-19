Police officers remind Malaysians to stay home while country fights deadly Covid-19

Royal Malaysia Police officers urge Malaysians to stay at home during the two-week nationwide movement control order. — Picture via Facebook/fopdrm

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — As the country continues the fight to curb the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), a group of Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers have taken to social media to remind all Malaysians to stay at home throughout the 14-day mandatory shutdown.

In various viral Facebook posts, the officers were seen holding signs with a message urging Malaysians to remain at home, while the police force stays at work to perform their duty.

“I stayed at work for you, you stay at home for us,” read the message in both English and Malay language.

Apart from the police offers, various front-line doctors and nurses from across the country joined in the “social media campaign” to encourage people to obey the government’s movement control order and stay put until the country contains the Covid-19 virus, which has so far infected 790 Malaysians and claimed two lives.

The two-week restriction of movement order, which took place from yesterday, puts a ban on public gatherings, including for any religious, sports, social and cultural events except for places selling or providing daily essentials.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah yesterday warned Malaysians that the country could be hit by a third wave of Covid-19 infections reaching tsunami-like proportions if people don’t obey the social distancing guidelines.

In a Twitter post, Dr Noor Hisham also revealed a shocking comparison between Malaysia and Italy, charting similar trends of the growing number of Covid-19 cases in both countries.

“There’s only a small window of opportunity for Malaysia to stem the rapid spread of Covid-19, if we miss it, chances are the third wave will be unleashed,” reads his Twitter post.

“We may have to extend the movement control order, and as whether we succeed or not, it’s up to you, so please stay at home.”