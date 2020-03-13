Seremban holiday resort grabs attention by printing flyers resembling parking fines

The striking visual similarities between the flyer and a real parking fine created a buzz on Twitter this morning. — Picture via Twitter/tenoq

PETALING JAYA, March 13 — A Malaysian driver was less than amused after discovering a parking fine tucked in his car’s windshield wiper, only to discover that it was a deceptive-looking flyer.

Twitter user @tenoq posted an angry tweet this morning with a side-by-side comparison photo of the flyer and an actual parking fine.

“Good morning to everyone except THIS mother****** who thought making flyers look like parking fines was a good idea,” @tenoq wrote.

The flyer was advertising a holiday resort in Seremban and even contained a disclaimer that said “#NotASummonPaper” (sic).

Several users who replied to @tenoq’s tweet were impressed by the company’s ingenious marketing ideas and attention-grabbing design.

“Technically it was a good idea since you gave it free marketing,” said @user0001_.

“Not a bad one (for) sure, you gave them the attention,” wrote @keyoyi.