Pornhub hands out free premium subscriptions to Italians amid Covid-19 lockdown

Pornhub is offering free access to its premium service to people in Italy throughout the Covid-19 lockdown. — Pexels.com pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — In an unprecedented move amid the Covid-19 pandemic, adult video platform Pornhub yesterday announced it is offering free access to its premium service to people who live in Italy until April 3.

The unusual freebie came shortly after the virus-struck Italy implemented a nationwide lockdown due to the virus outbreak, which has so far infected more than 15,000 people and claimed over 1,000 lives in the European country.

In an official statement, the adult site announced that users from Italy can claim premium subscriptions without entering any of their credit details throughout March.

The company also revealed it will donate proceeds from the Modelhub — a subsidiary that helps creators sell content — to local hospitals.

“Pornhub has decided to donate its Modelhub March revenue to help Italy overcome the emergency,” reads a pop-up message (in Italian) when users open the site in Italy.

“To keep you company at home during these weeks, you’ll be able to access Pornhub Premium for free for the whole month, with no need of using your credit card.”

Pornhub Premium will be free in Italy until April 3rd, 2020! More at link https://t.co/C1hGENzxvK @Pornhub #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/WRVbue02J7 — nss magazine (@nssmag) March 12, 2020

Pornhub is currently the world’s biggest porn site and was used 42 billion times last year, drawing about 115 million daily visitors.

Italy ranked seventh in Pornhub’s top 20 countries by traffic in 2019, with the US, Japan and the UK taking the first three spots.

Following major spikes in the number of Covid-19 cases in Italy, the country extended its emergency measures to the entire country on Monday by putting over 60 million of its population on lockdown as it struggles to limit the spread of the deadly virus.

It is the worst-hit country outside of China and the first in Europe to put its entire population on lockdown.