Sunway Malls kick off a month-long campaign with attractive giveaways and cash vouchers

Sunway Malls across Malaysia are set to reward their shoppers with Sunway Pals loyalty points, cash vouchers and attractive prizes throughout the month.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Calling all shopaholics.

It’s time to get your shopping “A” game on because Sunway Malls across Malaysia are all set to reward their shoppers with a total of 10 million Sunway Pals Points (worth RM100,000) and RM500,000 cash vouchers throughout this month.

Shoppers also stand a chance to take home annual passes to Sunway Lagoon and Lost World of Tambun theme park in Perak along with other attractive prizes.

Expect all the best deals, voucher kit, food and beverage vouchers, free parking redemption, flash sales and more throughout the month-long campaign until March 29.

Dubbed as “March On with Sunway Malls”, the mega campaign offers a great mix of fun shopping activities all for an unbeatable value.

The participating malls are Sunway Pyramid in Sunway City, Sunway Velocity and Sunway Putra Mall in Kuala Lumpur, Sunway Giza Mall in Kota Damansara, Sunway Big Box Retail Park and Citrine Hub in Sunway Iskandar, Johor Bahru as well as Sunway Carnival Mall in Penang.

Here’s a quick look at what’s in store for shoppers at each participating mall: Stand a chance to win attractive prizes throughout the month at Sunway Pyramid. — Pix courtesy of Sunway Malls

Sunway Pyramid – Spend and be rewarded

Divided into three tiers, shoppers who spend RM100 in two receipts will get to redeem an exclusive voucher kit along with a metal straw throughout the month.

Additionally, those who spend RM200 in two receipts will get to redeem free parking, while those who spend RM300 in two receipts will also get to spin the fortune wheel for “sure win” cash vouchers or Sunway Pals Points. Reward yourself with food and cash vouchers when you shop at Sunway Velocity Mall.

Sunway Velocity Mall – Keep Calm and March On Vol 1 & 2

Spend RM100 in two receipts to redeem RM20 Food Street Food cash vouchers or spend RM300 and above in three receipts to redeem RM30 Parkson cash vouchers, plus free parking.

Keep Calm & March On Vol 2 from 16 – 29 March will have similar offers: with vouchers from different food and beverage outlets as well as Padini cash vouchers instead of Parkson. Make your shopping spree a lot sweeter with exciting rewards at Sunway Putra Mall this month.

Sunway Putra Mall – Munching March

Sunway Putra Mall, meanwhile, is all set to take your shopping spree to a whole new level with their Munching March campaign offering amazing prizes through fun activities.

Simply spend RM50 in one receipt to spin the wheel and stand a chance to win food and beverage vouchers.

Shoppers who spend RM200 in two receipts are entitled to redeem a free parking.

A total of 200,000 Sunway Pals points or Sunway Lagoon annual passes are also up for grabs as bonus rewards. Redeem cash vouchers and GSC movie promo codes at Sunway Carnival Mall when you shop this month.

Sunway Carnival Mall – Spend and Be Rewarded

Shoppers from Penang are not excluded from the campaign.

Spend RM200 in two combined same-day receipts to receive a RM10 Parkson cash voucher or RM10 GSC movie promo code along with free parking ticket.

Take note that Parkson cash vouchers and GSC promo codes are limited to 100 redemptions daily and only available to one shopper per day, while free parking redemption is unlimited (one redemption per shopper per day). Stand a chance to win interesting prizes when you spin the Fortune Wheel at Sunway Big Box Retail Park and Citrine Hub in Johor Baru.

Sunway Big Box Retail Park and Sunway Citrine Hub – Spend and Be Rewarded

Shoppers in Johor Bahru can have a chance to spin the Fortune Wheel and win exciting prizes after spending RM100 in two receipts.

There are also other interesting giveaways from various participating talents from the malls.

Sunway Giza Mall – Free parking

Enjoy complimentary parking at the mall when you spend RM100 in two receipts.

For more information about the “March On” campaign, the participating malls and redemption guideline, surf over to Sunway Malls website.