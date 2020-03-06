Puchong teen who went viral for wearing Shell t-shirt to collect SPM results gets to meet oil company’s MD

Amir who works part-time at a Shell petrol kiosk met Shell managing director Shairan Huzani Husain this morning after his video went viral yesterday. — Picture from Twitter/@amirfufu

PETALING JAYA, March 6 — Deciding what to wear was probably the last thing on many students' minds when they collected their Sijil Peperiksaan Malaysia (SPM) results yesterday.

But Puchong teenager Amir who works part-time at a Shell petrol kiosk took things to the next level.

The teen unexpectedly became a social media sensation when he decided to wear his Shell part-time work uniform to collect his results at school.

The 29-second clip of him going on stage and being cheered on by his peers for scoring 5As went viral yesterday and has gained over 611,000 views and almost 27,000 retweets.

In his cheeky post, Amir said he was going to claim a scholarship from the oil and gas company.

Amir who tweets under the handle @amirfufu was then informed by his manager that Shell managing director Shairan Huzani Hussain wanted to meet him.

His manager also told him to bring his parents along.

The duo met earlier today where Shairan presented Amir with some merchandise for his hard work and shared details about a three-year work programme where trainees can learn more about the oil and gas multinational.

HUEHUEHUE. NANTI AKU NAK JOIN 2nd BATCH SHELL HANTAR HERO SITES BELAJAR PASAL SHELL pic.twitter.com/4OsQmmUPZc — aAAamir bersyukur (@amirfufu) March 6, 2020

Shairan also took to Instagram to document his encounter with Amir this morning.

“He wants to study Accountancy; I hope he works hard and becomes successful by turning his ambitions into reality.

“We are proudly run by dedicated Malaysians for our beloved Malaysians,” Shairan wrote.

In his series of tweets, Amir said he began studying for the SPM exams six months before the finals, admitting he only understood Economics a week prior to his exams and had to use his own format to make sense of Accounting but was glad his efforts didn’t go to waste.

Tak sia sia aku 5-6 bulan terakhir baru start pulun. Akaun buat format sendiri. Ekonomi seminggu sebelum spm baru faham. Math beli buku paling function. Bi tgk anime. Sains ws cikgu setiap malam — aAAamir bersyukur (@amirfufu) March 6, 2020

Amir’s decision to wear his part-time work uniform to collect his results came about after the teenager posted a challenge on Twitter two days ago, saying he would don his Shell t-shirt if he received 6,500 retweets.