Flying high in a man’s world: Malaysian women on crushing gender barriers in aviation

(From left) Aircraft turnaround coordinator Nur Syamimi Zaidi, first officer Munirah Muhsin, and licensed aircraft engineer Izzah Fuzain Yusof are carving out a career in the world of aviation. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEPANG, March 6 — The sky’s the limit for three women of Malaysian Aviation Group (MAG) who are making a name for themselves in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

Curiosity, ambition, and the presence of female role models were the key factors that encouraged these talented young women to break into the industry despite its lack of gender diversity.

Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) first officer Munirah Muhsin was inspired after meeting a female pilot more than a decade ago while working as a cabin crew member for an airline in the United Arab Emirates.

“I always had a love for airplanes but during my time 10 to 15 years ago, there weren’t many female pilots in Malaysia.

“After I became a cabin crew member, I actually met a female pilot and realised that I can also become a pilot in this industry.

“So, I decided to come back home to Malaysia and obtain my commercial pilot licence,” she told Malay Mail in conjunction with International Women’s Day that falls on March 8.

Munirah started working as a MAS pilot in February 2019 and hasn’t looked back since. — Picture courtesy of Malaysia Airlines

Female pilots are a rarity and make up just over five per cent of commercial pilots around the world according to the International Society of Women Airline Pilots.

Malaysia is no exception and it wasn’t until 2018 that Malaysia Airlines hired their first batch of women as cadet pilots to take control in the cockpit.

The airline now has 35 female pilots including captains, first officers, second officers, and cadets.

Munirah said it is easier to navigate the industry as a woman now due to the efforts of those who came before her.

“Everyone treats us equally. We’re all being judged by our experience, education, and our capability to deliver on the job.

“We’re very thankful to the women who paved the way for us at the beginning because they are the ones who broke down stereotypes.

“They opened up windows of opportunity in the aviation industry for us and we are very grateful to them.”

The importance of female role models

Izzah delved straight into the world of engineering after she completed her SPM exams. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Licensed aircraft engineer (LAE) Izzah Fuzaina Yusof cites her mother as her biggest source of inspiration when it comes to work and life.

Although her mum doesn’t know much about the aviation industry, her advice has proved to be invaluable to Izzah in her work which involves maintaining MAB’s fleet to ensure the safety of the passengers and the crew onboard.

“Being in this career means you have to be able to handle stress well, and my mum taught me how to face tough times with positivity and never run away from my problems.

“To this day, those lessons are still guiding me. We need to address issues head-on as engineers otherwise the aircraft won’t be able to take off,” said the 25-year-old from Tawau, Sabah.

The same is true for aircraft turnaround coordinator Nur Syamimi Zaidi, 31, who is in charge of monitoring and supervising tasks above and below the wing, such as gate management, ramp activities, baggage, catering, and refueling.

Nur Syamimi (right) liaising with a colleague on the tarmac. — Picture courtesy of Malaysia Airlines

Describing her mum as an “iron lady,” Nur Syamimi said her mother’s support gave her the confidence to break down gender barriers in the aviation industry.

She is one of six female turnaround coordinators working with Aerodarat, a subsidiary of MAG.

“My mum can do anything. She once said, ‘Get a job that you can fit into, don’t get a job to fit you’.

“That advice motivated me to go into this field, even though I was not familiar with it at first,” she said, adding that the role of an aircraft turnaround coordinator was only implemented by MAG in recent years.

For Munirah, being a mum herself has underscored the importance of having a supportive family unit when it comes to being a woman in the aviation industry.

Her jet-setting career means she needs to be away from home for long periods, but she says she’s lucky to have a husband who understands the hectic lifestyle of being a pilot.

“I’m lucky because my husband is also in the aviation industry as a captain so he understands the nature of my work and is always there to support me.

“If both of us need to fly off for work, our family is always there to help us with our children.”

Spreading their wings

Izzah has fond memories of boarding a Malaysia Airlines flight for the first time at the age of 14, a moment that went on to define her future career. — Picture courtesy of Malaysia Airlines

Every day is never the same at work for Izzah and the young engineer loves the adrenaline rush that comes with the job.

The fast-paced nature of her tasks means Izzah now knows the aircraft like the back of her hand and can troubleshoot defects with lightning precision and accuracy.

“We are always learning on the job. One day, the aircraft might be experiencing a problem, but the next day, there will be an entirely different issue.

“We are always challenging ourselves to be adaptable, stay positive, and solve defects as soon as possible.”

“It’s important that we know the aircraft inside-out.”

That feeling of self-assurance is a far cry from the younger Izzah who first joined MAB’s engineering training centre programme after completing her SPM eight years ago.

She admitted that it took some time to gain the trust and confidence of her male colleagues when she first became an LAE.

“It was quite a daunting task at first. Some of my colleagues came off as quite intimidating and awkward.

“They would prefer to work with male apprentices which felt demoralising. However, through consistent hard work and dedication, I managed to gain their trust and they started treating me as their equal.”

While many passengers don’t get to see the work that Izzah and Nur Syamimi do on the ground, they both find a great sense of fulfillment when flights depart on schedule knowing that it’s a sign of a job well done.

“To me, being a turnaround coordinator means being in control. We have to control ourselves, control our emotions, and remain calm in emergencies.

“Seeing the aircraft depart on time makes me happy. It’s a satisfying feeling,” said Nur Syamimi.

Munirah said people often react with surprise when they meet her as it’s not every day that people get to see a female pilot walking through the airport. — Picture courtesy of Malaysia Airlines

Life in the cockpit has also been a rewarding journey for Munirah, who has her sights set on becoming a full-fledged captain in the next few years.

Being in charge of the safety of her passengers and fellow crew members is a responsibility that she takes on with pride.

“The idea of making the aircraft safe and sticking to our schedules is also very rewarding. Every day is special in a different sense because the challenges are never the same.

“The best part is viewing the sunset from the cockpit. Not many people get to see that.”