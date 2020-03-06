Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong celebrate 34 years of marriage

The Agong and his wife are often described as ‘couple goals’, especially by their younger subjects. — Picture from Facebook/houseofpahang1

PETALING JAYA, March 6 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and his wife Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are celebrating 34 years of wedded bliss today.

The House of Pahang Facebook page posted an anniversary wish to the royal couple this morning along with a sweet photo of the duo.

“Happy 34th anniversary to Malaysia’s most favourite couple,” read the post.

The post has attracted nearly 300 comments from Malaysians of all backgrounds who congratulated the Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong on the happy occasion.

“Happy anniversary to our beloved king and queen. God bless,” said Maureen Poh Poh.

“Blessed anniversary, Tuanku. Kinda cool with the specs,” wrote Kiran Kartana, referring to the couple’s matching eyewear.

“Happy anniversary and may both Tuanku find happiness until Jannah,” said Siti Hadiar Zainal Abidin.

Sultan Abdullah tied the knot with Tunku Azizah on March 6, 1986 at the Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque in Johor Bahru.

They have four sons and two daughters together as well as three grandchildren.