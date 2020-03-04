Unruly American Airline passenger causes havoc after trying to open exit door mid-flight (VIDEO)

A man was forced off the plane by other passengers and flight crew. – Screengrab via Twitter/KingFazir

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — An American Airline flight was forced into an emergency landing yesterday after a man tried to open an exit door while the plane was travelling at over 9,000 metres.

Flight 2300 was en route to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport from Chicago O’Hara Airport yesterday evening but was forced to divert to St Louis in Missouri after the incident.

A passenger posted a video of the incident on Twitter and explained that a man tried to open the door mid-flight.

Breaking: on @AmericanAir flight #2300, a passenger tried to open the door on the flight from ORD to DFW. The flight was diverted to St. Louis. #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/jthJSoVuIY — KingFazir🤴🏽 (@KingFazir) March 4, 2020

Based on the 35-second video, it appears that the man was held down by other passengers and flight crew before being escorted off the plane on landing.

An airport official at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport confirmed to news portal WSBT 22 that a man was removed from the flight and arrested by airport police.

The identity of the unruly passenger has not been released at press time.