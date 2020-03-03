British comedian Joe Lycett changes name to Hugo Boss after fashion brand goes after small businesses for using name (VIDEO)

Who’s the boss? The Birmingham funnyman decided to teach the German fashion brand a lesson for taking legal action against small enterprises and charities. — Screengrab from Twitter/@daytimesnaps

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Fans of British comedian Joe Lycett will now have to call him Mr Hugo Boss after legally changing his name.

And the decision of his new moniker completely has nothing to do with being more style-conscious but plenty to do with the German fashion house of the same name.

Lycett, now Hugo Boss, made the move after fashion house Hugo Boss was accused of taking legal action against small businesses and non-profit organisations that have 'boss' in their names.

“There’s a small company called Boss Brewing in Swansea who are a little new business.

“And they tried to make a trademark for a couple of their beers and Hugo Boss sent them a cease-and-desist letter — which is like a legal letter that basically says stop doing what they think is alleged illegal activity,” explained Boss in a BBC interview yesterday.

In a separate tweet, the 31-year-old funnyman said the legal action has been costing the small Welsh brewery thousands in legal fees and rebranding.

Boss condemned the fashion house saying it was a massive company bullying a small enterprise and that it wasn’t fair.

“So no one can use the word ‘boss’ according to Hugo Boss,” asked host Victoria Derbyshire.

“No, and now I’m Hugo Boss I’d actually prefer it if people didn’t as well,” Boss cheekily said.

On Sunday, the Birmingham native made the announcement on Twitter, saying he had legally changed his name by deed poll.

Boss, who was born Joe Harry Lycett, has been trending on social media in the UK and his Wikipedia page, as well as Twitter name, have been updated.

The Great British Sewing Bee presenter also tweeted that he would be “launching a new product as Hugo Boss”.

For now, at least, it appears that this newly-minted Boss is having the last laugh.